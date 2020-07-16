Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez signed a joint resolution that extends the mortgage loan moratorium period until August.
This measure amends Senate Joint Resolution 26 to extend the dispositions regarding these loans, whose moratorium was applicable until June.
“Given the impact that Puerto Rican families received in relation to their income due to the state of emergency due to COVID-19, we are extending the moratorium period on mortgage loans by two additional months for those people who have been directly affected by the effects of the pandemic. We are aware that at this time many people still do not have the resources to pay their mortgages," the governor said.
The collection of penalties surcharges and/or increases in the interest rate or additional interest to those accumulated or agreed are prohibited.
Moreover, in the case of credit cards, the suspension shall be understood as a moratorium for the duration of the minimum payment required by the financial creditor, including all banking or financial institutions authorized to do business in Puerto Rico.
Once the moratorium is over, the client or debtor will summarize the payment as agreed and the corresponding interest may continue to be accumulated in the credit card contract, including with respect to the purchases made during the moratorium period, as they were originally agreed.
The financial creditor may not cancel, freeze or paralyze the use of the credit card to a client or debtor if it has a balance available for use by the latter to avail themselves of the moratorium.
The measure, introduced by Sen. Miguel Romero, clarifies the language on notifications to credit agencies, adding that creditors may choose to notify the corresponding debt as current or as the client or debtor was impacted by a natural disaster.
