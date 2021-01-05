Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, whose swearing-in ceremony took place last Saturday, announced at a press conference that the next executive order to curtail the COVID-19 pandemic will come with looser restrictions.
Among the less severe limitations is a shorter curfew, starting at 11:00 p.m. instead of 9:00 p.m., and ending at 5:00 a.m. as per usual. In addition, the island-wide lockdown on Sundays that has been scrutinized by the private sector will no longer be in effect.
"Although I would like to be flexible and eliminate de curfew, I have sought a fine balance," the governor informed.
In light of these modifications, businesses will be allowed to run their operations until 10:00 p.m., an additional hour from the current provisions.
The upcoming executive order will start on Friday, January 8, and will be in effect for 30 days. However, Pierluisi noted that it may be subject to change depending on reports presented by the Puerto Rico Department of Health.
In that sense, the governor stated that he will bolster the contact tracing system and that his administration will seek to improve public information on the vaccines available.
