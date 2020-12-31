Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez informed yesterday that she amended the current executive order enacted to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on the island, lifting the ban of alcohol sales on Saturdays and Sundays.
In addition, businesses will be allowed to operate within curfew hours; that is, from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Under the original provisions, business operations had to stop at 8:30 p.m.
These changes are effective immediately.
"We have seen in recent days, gracefully, a decrease in the number of hospitalizations for COVID-19. Since the beginning of December, the number of hospitalizations has dropped by 30 percent with around 200 fewer cases than what occurred a few weeks ago, thanks to the measures we have taken," the official explained.
Moreover, Vázquez underscored that hospital capacity is at manageable levels and that Puerto Rico dropped to a yellow alert level, "so we have determined to make the order more flexible in some aspects."
She clarified that the current curfew remains in place, including an island-wide lockdown on Sundays.
Meanwhile, the percentage of occupancy in restaurants and other establishments remains the same, at 30-percent capacity.
"It is important not to lower our guard, as we continue to be at risk of contagion. But, just as we restrict measures when there is an increase in cases, we also relax by seeing fewer cases of hospitalizations due to the virus, allowing capacity in hospitals to go up. We want the well-being of all the people who live on this island," Vázquez said.
Executive Order 2020-087, as amended by EO 2020-099, remains in effect until January 7, 2021.
