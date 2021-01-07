Francisco Parés Alicea, secretary of the Puerto Rico Treasury -known as Hacienda-, reported that the General Fund's net revenue during the month of November 2020 amounted to $656.1 million. This figure represented $127.8 million, or 24 percent, of the monthly projection based on the budget method.
Meanwhile, collections during the accumulated fiscal period from July to November exceeded the estimated figure provided by $698.1 million, or 21 percent.
"Revenues accumulated as of November reached the figure of $4,011 million ($4 billion), of which $479.3 million are income corresponding to payments postponed for measures approved to mitigate the effects of the pandemic in many sectors, during the period from March to June of the last fiscal year," Parés Alicea said.
According to the secretary, the revenue level for November 2020 represents a record number for this month, mainly because by mid-October the debt service of the Puerto Rico Sales Tax Financing Corporation (Cofina) was fulfilled. "That implies implies that, as of that date, the IVU (Sales & Use Tax) collections corresponding to the 5.5 rate from which Cofina draws, entered the General Fund," he explained.
In the month of November, among the sectors that showed the best performance were the IVU, individuals and motor vehicle excise duties, among others. The IVU beat the monthly forecast by $96.1 million, or 72 percent. When comparing the IVU collections in this month with those of November 2019, the amount received in this year exceeded by $101.2 million or 79 percent the collections of last year.
The official stated that both the IVU and the rest of the consumption tax components, in general, have shown an upward trend since the beginning of the fiscal year.
Among the factors associated with this performance are: the influx of funds from locally and federally approved programs to quell the pandemic, the disbursement of funds for reconstruction work, and other elements such as changes that due to confinement have biased the use of electronic payment methods that could affect compliance.
