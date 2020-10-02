The new executive order on the emergency related to COVID-19 does not have the signature of Gov. Wanda Vázquez, who is traveling in the U.S. mainland. The signature then fell on acting governor Raúl Márquez Hernández, who has not been confirmed by the Legislature.
Executive Order 2020-076 keeps the existing restrictions over the pandemic for two more weeks, until Friday, October 16.
"All the medical, economic, and social components met and reached a unanimous agreement, which I respect and validate," Márquez Hernández said. "Our primary interest is to save lives and maintain a balance between health and the economy, so we will keep an eye on the data in order to make the right decisions."
Meanwhile, Health Secretary Lorenzo González explained that experts from medical and economic groups agreed that "the most prudent thing is to maintain the containment and mitigation measures under the current executive order until we have complete and validated data corresponding to the first two weeks of their implementation, which allow us to accurately establish the current reality of COVID-19 in Puerto Rico."
EO 2020-076 keeps the current curfew from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. every day of the week. The order also reiterates the importance of complying with precautionary measures, physical distancing, and the use of masks at all times.
Casinos, gyms, cinemas, recreational areas and swimming pools, with the strict precautionary and cleaning measures that they have established, will be able to continue their operations with a maximum capacity of 25 percent. Bars, disco clubs, and chinchorros must remain closed.
Marinas will continue to be open with due separation between the boats, and beaches will remain open.
Education will be taught remotely to prevent the spread of the virus among minors and their families.
The chief of staff will receive proposals for concerts, theaters, and corporate activities to approve and authorize them, and reasserts a ban on mass activities, both in open and closed spaces, including parades, caravans, and similar activities that tend to gather people.
Lastly, restaurants, auto dealers, churches, and funeral services will continue their services with a maximum of 50 percent capacity inside and it will be possible to consume and buy alcoholic beverages until 10:00 p.m. in restaurants and supermarkets.
