Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez signed Executive Order 2020-059 today, July 29, to declare a state of emergency on the island in light of the imminent passage of the potential cyclone 9.

"This emergency declaration complies with the requirements for all agencies and municipalities to activate the special emergency purchasing procedures to acquire the materials and services that are essential to respond to the emergency," the executive order reads.

The Department of Public Security must prepare and present estimates of the funds required to carry out eviction, rescue, response, and recovery work in the affected regions.

Based on this estimate, the Secretary of the Treasury and the director of the Office of Management and Budget will allocate the available funds to comply with the provisions of the executive order.

“The Secretary of the Treasury and the director of the Office of Management and Budget are authorized to establish, from any available funds, including the Emergency Fund, a special budget to cover those expenses necessary to carry out the eviction, rescue, response, and recovery," EO 2020-59 states.

According to the 2:00 p.m. bulletin of the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the system continues advancing with winds of 45 miles per hour (mph), although it still hasn't been classified as a tropical storm.

Trump Approves Request

U.S. President Donald J. Trump likewise declared a state of emergency for Puerto Rico, as informed by Peter J. Brown, the federal government's representative for the island's reconstruction.

JUST IN: President @realDonaldTrump approved Governor @wandavazquezg's request for an Emergency Declaration in advance of Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine.Thanks to @fema and the federal family for expediting this request for the people of Puerto Rico. — Peter J. Brown (@RADMBrown45) July 29, 2020

"President @realDonaldTrump approved Governor @wandavazquezg's request for an Emergency Declaration in advance of Tropical Cyclone Nine. Thanks to @fema and the federal family for expediting this request for the people of Puerto Rico," Brown wrote on Twitter.

The president himself has not yet commented on the potential storm that could impact Puerto Rico and neighboring Caribbean islands, including the U.S. Virgin Islands, or the emergency declaration.

Read EO 2020-059 (Spanish):