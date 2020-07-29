Given the possible passage of Cyclone 9 through Puerto Rico, the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA by its Spanish initials), through its secretary, Rafael Machargo Maldonado, announced the closure of all nature reserves, state forests, wildlife refuges, recreational areas, and beaches.
The closure is effective starting Wednesday, July 29, until weather conditions improve and do not pose a risk to visitors. Likewise, the official reported that DRNA central and regional offices will remain closed from noon, in order to guarantee the safety of employees in the event of the potential atmospheric event.
“We want citizens to focus on preparing and reviewing family emergency plans," Machargo Maldonado said, adding that the pumping stations attached to the DRNA are operating and emergency protocols have been activated in the event of the possible passage of the tropical storm and the rain associated with this phenomenon.
Moreover, the Puerto Rico Natural Resources Ranger Corps will continue working as per usual, attending to citizen requests 24 hours a day through the number (787) 230-5550.
“As part of the preparations for the possible passage of the tropical storm, we activated our security guards who will provide support, if necessary, to the public security authorities. It is important that, if someone has an environmental situation, they contact them," the secretary said.
He also urged boat operators to keep them in a safe harbor, and people to avoid beaches and follow the bulletins of the National Hurricane Center so that they are aware of the storm's trajectory and the precautions that should be taken. He also reminded to follow instructions by maritime authorities regarding COVID-19 protocols.
"Our social platforms will continue to offer information, as well as our website, in the event of any eventuality," Machargo Maldondo said.
The DRNA's website is http://www.drna.pr.gov/, and the agency can be found on Twitter as @DRNAGPR and Facebook on https://www.facebook.com/drnapr.
