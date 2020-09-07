The San Francisco Animal Sanctuary of Asís, Inc. (Sasfapr by its Spanish initials), urged Puerto Rico's gubernatorial candidates to speak about important issues concerning animal welfare and to include concrete initiatives about this topic in their government plans.
"Animal welfare has been an issue that has been relegated for decades, and that has led to the unsustainable situation we find ourselves in today: with hundreds of thousands of homeless animals on the streets and too many cases of abuse," said Stella Ramírez, vice president of the Sasfapr Board of Directors.
“El bienestar animal ha sido un tema que ha estado relegado por décadas, y eso ha provocado la situación insostenible en la que nos encontramos actualmente: con cientos de miles de animales sin hogar en las calles y demasiados casos de maltrato”, expresó Stella Ramírez, vicepresidenta de la Junta de Directores del Sasfapr.
She indicated that it is necessary for the gubernatorial candidates to express themselves on issues such as the prohibition of rooster fights, animal transfers at the Dr. Juan A. Rivero Zoo in Mayagüez, and the development or support of spay/neuter sterilization, such as the Spayathon for Puerto Rico.
Ramírez added that candidates for must also develop strategies to address the proliferation of homeless pigs in urban areas, to address the increase in abandoned horses and in poor condition around the island, and to effectively implement Act 154 of 2008, known as the Animal Welfare and Protection Act.
"Numerous cases of animal abuse come to our attention in the voice of people who have tried to bring the situation before the authorities, but their desire to file a complaint or report the status of that animal is ignored. This cannot be allowed, as we have a law that clearly defines the different types of abuse and establishes the corresponding penalties, but it has to be put into practice," she stated.
Moreover, Ramírez underscored that it is necessary to address the issue of animal exploitation by owners who use them to breed purebreds and sell them. These people are known as "puppy mills" or "backyard breeders" and, according to the Sasfapr vice president, star in "terrible" incidents of animal abuse.
"Much of the problem is a lack of education about responsible pet ownership, preventing abuse, and the importance of sterilization. If we join forces, we can work for a better Puerto Rico for future generations, but we have to start now. We are doing our part, now it is up to those who aspire to be governor to take the right step, and seriously and humanely address the issue of animal welfare," Ramírez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.