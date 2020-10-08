Most gubernatorial candidates agreed yesterday that it is necessary to boost solar energy in Puerto Rico, particularly through community microgrids, and they spoke out against using nuclear energy on the island.

In a forum sponsored by the Queremos Sol, a pro-solar energy organization, the candidates also agreed to eliminate or at least revise the contract between the Electric Power Authority (Prepa) and the company LUMA Energy. All gubernatorial hopefuls participated in the forum except the candidate of the Popular Democratic Party (PDP), Carlos "Charlie" Delgado Altieri, who reportedly excused himself.

The candidate under the Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP), Sen. Juan Dalmau; Dr. César Vázquez, of Proyecto Dignidad (Dignity Project); Alexandra Lúgaro, of the Citizen Victory Movement (MVC by its Spanish initials); Pedro Pierluisi, of the New Progressive Party (NPP), and independent candidate Eliezer Molina coincided that increasing solar energy use is an urgent agenda.

SESA-PR, SunCast Media to Host Solar Energy Convention Virtual event features industry leaders and solutions to achieve 100 percent renewable energy

What they disagreed on is whether the right to energy should be universal. The PIP platform has stated that electricity should be a right, but Vázquez questioned how it would be financed.

"The discourse of human rights is nice, the question is who pays for it," Vázquez said. "We can give everyone access to energy, but that has a cost and we will have to pay for it as a society. We can socialize that cost, but until that can happen we need to achieve cheaper energy," he explained.

Smart Island: Infrastructure Solutions Through the Internet of Things New tech promises to optimize resources and improve natural disaster response

Dalmau reiterated then that “it should not depend on how much money you have in your pocket to have access to electricity and that is key to what is urgent, which is the transformation to solar energy."

"The sun is free. What requires investment is the structure to be able to have a catchment through the plates and storage. That is why establishing it through community networks is important, and I believe that it is decisive that the government of Puerto Rico be the spearhead precisely in providing accessibility to energy, and solar energy opens the door for us to avoid the marginalization of these sectors," Dalmau said.

Candidates Reject Nuclear Technology

Both Vázquez and Dalmau rejected nuclear energy for Puerto Rico and affirmed that they would close the AES carbon plant in Guayama.

Energy Bureau Does Not Foresee Rate Hikes Under LUMA President affirms that the private entity does not have agency on this regard

Although Molina favored increasing solar energy, he questioned whether there are economic resources for citizens to put solar panels on their roofs that do represent a cost. He mentioned that industries should go to this energy and finance it. Meanwhile, he said he is against nuclear energy.

"I want sources of energy that we have control over. No more dependency," he stated, adding that disagrees with the contract between Prepa and LUMA Energy.

For his part, Pierluisi affirmed: "I do not favor nuclear energy as a source of generation. The security aspect really dismays me and I think it dismays the vast majority of the people."

Jaresko Defends Prepa’s Contract With LUMA Energy Affirms that it ensures competent, reliable service at lower rates

Moreover, Lúgaro identified that there are groups promoting nuclear energy for the island, but stated: "the truth is that scientific studies show us that this type of technology has not been sufficiently proven to say that it is infallible."

In his turn, Pierluisi said he would go over the contract with LUMA Energy, but unlike Dalmau, Molina, and Lúgaro, he wouldn't cancel it.

"I have been clear that this contract must comply with not requesting rate hikes to pay the increases in administrative processes," the pro-statehood candidate said. He added that he would ensure the permanence of employees under the new administrators, "in accordance with collective agreements and that the viability of the pension system is not affected."

The forum was held at the Polytechnic University in Hato Rey.