Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez announced the new executive order concerning the island's measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
For the past nine months, Puerto Rico has been under consecutive orders, with varying restrictions. Today, Nov. 13, Vázquez informed at a press conference that the new resource to replace EO 2020-077 comes with new restrictions for businesses and residents.
Vázquez prefaced her statement by underscoring the recent spike in COVID-19 cases on the island. Earlier today, Health Secretary Lorenzo González told members of the press that this recent trend represents a worrisome scenario that would allegedly merit stricter provisions in the new executive order.
According to Vázquez, this new resource comes into effect on Monday, Nov. 16, and is effective until December 11. That means that the current executive order will be extended until Sunday, Nov. 15, given that it was supposed to expire today. The governor affirmed that she extended it rather than enforcing its replacement immediately so that businesses have more time to adapt to the changes. Some of the provisions are:
Allowed Businesses - These businesses may receive customers at reduced capacity: restaurants, shopping centers, casinos, gyms, auto dealers, drugstores, supermarkets, et al. Meanwhile, bars, casinos, "chinchorros," and similar establishments remain banned from operating.
Reduced capacity - The new executive order reduces businesses' occupancy limit from 55 percent to 30 percent, a 25-percent decrease. This also applies to churches and other places of worship.
Recreational activities - People will no longer be able to go to the beach, unless it is for solitary sports activities, such as surfing or jogging. Common areas in shared spaces, like in condominiums, will be off-limits. '
Curfew - The curfew remains in place from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. for all citizens, unless they are exempt workforce.
Masks - The Police force has been instructed to intervene with any person who is not wearing a face mask in public, or who is otherwise not complying with the parameters established in the executive order.
The governor noted that police officers have registered over 3,000 interventions. "This is unacceptable... The collaboration of our mayors is essential for municipal police to properly enforce the executive order," Vázquez said.
Moreover, she stressed "citizen consciousness" and urged residents to celebrate the upcoming holiday season with their friends and family via online tools and reduce in-person activities to minimize contact and contagion.
"We have always told our Puerto Rican people that the indispensable responsibility belongs to the people, that it belongs to us," the governor stated. "Avoiding contagion is in ourselves."
To date, the local Department of Health has reported in its coronavirus tracker 40,574 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 914 deaths since the virus was first detected on the island, around mid-March, nine months ago. This represents roughly 1.27 percent and 0.03 percent of the population, respectively.
