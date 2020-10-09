A group of young adults and influencers launched the #VOTAYSACALOS (Vote and Take Them Out) campaign, which aims to boost voter turnout among Puerto Rico's youth in the November 3 general elections.

The initiative is phase II of the campaign #SACALAYVOTALOS, which urged young voters to get their electoral IDs throughout the enrollment period, which ended last month.

"We call for more artists and youth to get involved in the process to encourage young adults and those who did not vote in the last elections to go out and vote," said Aliana Margarita Bigio during the presentation of the campaign, which will take off on social media on October 12.

According to the minds behind the campaign, it is expected that there will be about 800,000 eligible voters between the ages of 18 to 39 participating in the upcoming elections, representing roughly 35 percent of active voters. In 2016, people between those ages made up 23 percent of active voters, which has seen a growth of approximately 12 percent in their presence within the electorate by 2020.

Although the new registrations for 2020 reflected a decrease in absolute numbers, the group said that the net growth that took place between July and September of this year has been the highest reported in the last 20 years.

Manuel Álvarez, former webmaster and former technical adviser of the State Elections Commission (CEE by its Spanish initials), said that there are 34,419 new inscriptions, while for the past 20 years that number remained below 30,000 between July and September.

The group argued that the increase in these months occurred despite the COVID-19 pandemic, low population and the inaction by the CEE to carry out enrollments in schools and universities throughout the four-year period.

"This percentage increase occurs despite the expected decline in youth enrollment. This means that we young adults are activated more than ever and I have no doubt that this is a transfer of the attitude from the summer of 2019 to the general elections of 2020," said Johnny Rullán Schmidt, one of the spokespersons of #VOTAYSACALOS.

According to the data published by the CEE, electoral participation in Puerto Rico has been in decline since the 1992 elections, but until 2012 this decline had occurred gradually between one election and another; from 2008 to 2012, the participation decreased from 79.2 percent to 78.4 percent, while in 2000 it had been 82.6 percent.

If this trend had been maintained, it would have been expected that in 2016 regular voters would have had a slightly lower turnout than in 2012, roughly 77 percent, or around 1,660,000 regular voters.

"However, the participation of regular voters plummeted to 70 percent; that is, over 150,000 less than what could have been expected from the trend of recent years. But even in that case, abstention among regular voters would have been close to half a million," said Angelique Montijo.

The #VOTAYSACALOS campaign will be focused on educating about voters' rights and the gubernatorial and legislative candidates, informed Mónica Judith Cabrera Gómez.

It will also be encouraging voting for candidacies and mixed votes as opposed to straight-party voting and party loyalty.

"The idea is that the marches that took place in the summer of 2019 go to the polls," said Christine Amy, referencing the protests that culminated with then-Gov. Ricardo Rosselló's resignation.

New Generation of Voters

The initiative is not only a continuation of the sentiment that overtook the streets of Old San Juan in that historic summer, but a clear response to multiple allegations of government corruption in the island's two main political parties: the Popular Democratic Party (PDP), the pro-Commonwealth collective, and the pro-statehood New Progressive Party (NPP), which was accused of mishandling funds and donations in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, among other scandals.

A wave of local artists who participated in the 2019 anti-Rosselló protests are also encouraging the island's youth to break with the two-party system that has dominated Puerto Rico for decades. Some of these artists include Benito Martínez (Bad Bunny), Ricky Martin, and René Pérez (Residente), among others.

This new generation of voters, Gen-Z or "zoomers," does not only include youth born after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the U.S. mainland, but represents young adults who were raised amid the recession that has plagued Puerto Rico's economy since 2006.

The island's youth is typically engaged in issues concerning environmental protection, gender equality, LGBTTIQ+ rights, women's rights, animal welfare, science, agriculture, universal healthcare, accessible public education, renewable energy, anti-privatization, and economic sovereignty, among others.