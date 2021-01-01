Although Puerto Rico's economic crisis is a topic that has been addressed for many years, this decade evidenced the island's precarious fiscal situation with the government's financial collapse and the beginning of a special bankruptcy process to restructure more than $72 billion of debt—a process that is not even near ended.
In late 2012, under the Luis Fortuño administration, the accrediting houses began to warn about serious problems with the finances of the Puerto Rican government. The degradation of the island's credit began in 2013 under the responsibility of Alejandro García Padilla and by 2014, the creditors Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s had labeled it as junk debt.
After several failed attempts to reduce government spending and boost revenues, García Padilla signed the Corporation Debt Enforcement and Recovery Act in 2014, which turned out to be unconstitutional. Given Puerto Rico's status as an unincorporated territory, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2016 that the island's government could not create its own bankruptcy law, nor could it avail itself of the protection of the U.S. Bankruptcy Act.
After failing to achieve a restructuring, García Padilla acknowledged that the government was not able to meet the debt service payment and asked Congress for help to alleviate the unsustainable burden. In 2016, Puerto Rico incurred the first default in its history.
That same year, then-President Barack Obama signed the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act (Promesa), which seeks the restructuring of the $72 billion-debt under a new process and established the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) to represent the Puerto Rican government in bankruptcy cases andto would ensure fiscal responsibility.
Obama appointed José Carrión, Andrew Biggs, Carlos García, José González, Arthur González, Ana Matosantos and David Skeel to the regulatory body. Four years after the entity came into operation, they have succeeded in restructuring the debt of the Puerto Rico Sales Tax Financing Corp. (Cofina by its Spanish acronym), that of the Government Development Bank (GDB) and part of that of the P.R. Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA).
Cofina—under Title III of Promesa—concluded with a final debt balance of more than $12 billion and allocates 5.5 percent of the proceeds of the Sales and Use Tax (IVU, Spanish acronym) for payment to creditors. Under Title VI, the GDB ended with a final debt balance amounting to nearly $2.6 billion and PRASA with more than 3 billion.
Despite the fact that a restructuring agreement (RSA) was reached for the $9 billion-debt that the P.R. Electric Power Authority (PREPA) maintains with its creditors, the approval process has been on hold for months. This would represent a reduction of $3 billion.
Likewise, the fiscal entity has not been able to finalize a Plan of Adjustment (POA) to restructure the debt it has with the secured debt creditors. Four years into the process, they have had to enter the negotiations three times.
On February 2020, the Board filed a POA that sought to reduce government debt and other claims from $35 billion to $11 billion, but given the economic crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, they were forced to cancel it and agreed to resume negotiations for the third time to submit a plan that adjusts to the new fiscal reality. It is expected to be ready by February 2021.
After the seven appointments made by Obama to the Board expired in August 2019, changes in its composition began in October 2020. In that month, the resignation of the then-Chairman Carrión and the members García and González was made official. Skeel was elected as the new president of FOMB.
Afterward, U.S. President Donald Trump made his first appointment to the Board. It was Justin Peterson, who was a lobbyist for General Obligation bondholders and opposed the debt restructuring under Promesa. In December, Trump appointed New York Democrat Betty A. Rosa and Utah Republican John E. Nixon, and recommended that member Andrew Biggs stay a second term.
This has been the largest and most expensive municipal debt in the United States in modern history. Compared to Detroit, Michigan, where $175 million were spent to restructure a debt of $20 billion in a 17-month period, in Puerto Rico it is estimated that the restructuring could exceed $1.4 billion and take at least six to ten years.
