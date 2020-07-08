Editor’s note: This is the first of a series discussing the economic platforms of all gubernatorial candidates.

With one month left prior to holding party primaries for gubernatorial hopefuls ahead of the November 8 general elections, how these candidates propose to revitalize Puerto Rico’s economy is a crucial factor in determining whose platform would be more beneficial to overall welfare.

Puerto Rico has suffered one blunder after another to its economy in recent years — in 2015, then-Governor Alejandro García Padilla stated that the Commonwealth’s multibillion-dollar debt was unplayable, inciting Congressional intervention with the Financial Oversight and Management Board; in 2017, Category-4 Hurricane Maria devastated the island’s already-battered infrastructure and changed the sociopolitical landscape; the last decade saw the emigration of roughly 600,000 Puerto Ricans, and counting; since earlier this year the southwestern region of the island has been severely affected by strong seismic activity, among others.

Although some sectors had been experiencing pre-Maria growth, such because Tourism in 2019, the unexpected emergency caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic prompted an islandwide lockdown and curfew that undermined previous achievements with effects still present despite an economic reactivation. Ensuring a post-coronavirus recovery and aptly and ethically disbursing federal COVID-19 and natural disaster recovery funds are critical aspects to consider when discussing the island’s socio-economic development.

With these and other urgent issues at hand, the island currently has eight contenders for the role of governor, including five total candidates from Puerto Rico’s two main parties, who will face off to secure their respective nominations at the primary election on August 9.

Two of the contenders aiming to lead the Executive are Pedro Pierluisi and Gov. Wanda Vázquez, who are battling to secure the nomination for the New Progressive Party (NPP), Puerto Rico’s pro-statehood party.

Below, the NPP candidates’ policies on Puerto Rico’s economic development:

Pedro Pierluisi

Former Resident Commissioner Pedro Pierluisi listed a series of proposals to offset or mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19, available at www.pedropierluisi.com under ‘Propuestas’ (Proposals).

One measure is to create an economic council that represents “a great part” of the financial industries that comprise the private sector and labor market, so that they may have active representation in the political sphere. This, he argues, will ensure that their input is considered in “every government effort that affects them.”

For Pierluisi, the local government needs to lobby so that the island continues to be eligible for the Small Business Administration’s disaster assistance programs and to increase its own unemployment benefits for Puerto Rico residents. Moreover, he said the government needs to prepare the process to send any tax credit or benefit provided by the U.S. government to employers who retain their employees and increase their workforce.

“We have to ensure that the people who are not working due to the curfew have the resources to live, at the same time that we prevent our small and medium-sized business owners from closing or going bankrupt, thus permanently affecting the jobs on which so many Puerto Ricans rely,” Pierluisi said.

Pierluisi, who questionably held office for two days following former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló’s resignation in 2019, also stressed the need to boost the agriculture economy because much because manufacturing.

Back in April, THE WEEKLY JOURNAL reported what local farmers denounced was a lack of government response during the pandemic. In his platform, Pierluisi argues that farmers are “key” throughout this emergency. He said the government needs to promote access to initiatives that allows to save their crops, help in animal purchase and care, and provide economic assistance. He also proposes to urge food manufacturers and suppliers to buy more local produce.

He has also criticized that Puerto Rico’s Sales & Use Tax (IVU by its Spanish acronym), is the highest of any U.S. jurisdiction. In the list of proposals, he says that the IVU should be lowered from 11.5 percent to 7 percent on prepared goods, but in a separate video, he affirmed that it should be applicable in general. “As soon because we can, we will lower it,” he said in the video titled ‘Enderezar la Deuda’ (Straightening the Debt), in which he reiterated his stance against pension cuts.

Pierluisi argued that the debt restructuring process — which he is in favor of — shouldn’t come at the expense of the island’s pensioners, affirming that he is against pension cuts, an issue that has led to feuds between local administrations and the federal Oversight Board.

Meanwhile, his proposals, so far, focus primarily on coronavirus-related recovery, but he has voiced his opinion on other platforms on how to disburse federal aid and incentivize economic growth.

“We must use federal funds for works that we could not do with our resources — like rehabilitating urban areas and improving water and light systems — because there is money to spare. The vision must be multisectoral, with the areas that represent the spearhead such because housing, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, construction, export, etc. We must create more activity in urban areas, improve the electricity grid and affordable housing projects that are not being built. That is the footing of Puerto Rico’s infrastructure for economic development,” Pierluisi said at an economic forum by GUIAeduca.

“To achieve economic growth, it is necessary to lower the costs of doing business on the island, since we compete with the rest of the world. Conditions must be good and lower the cost of electricity, permits, and contributions... that has to be the focus of the government,” he added.

Wanda Vázquez

At the time of this writing, Gov. Wanda Vázquez has not released an official online platform that encompasses her candidacy’s economic proposals. So far, the governor has documented her campaigning efforts through her social media accounts, including ‘Wanda Vázquez Gobernadora 2020’ on Facebook.

THE WEEKLY JOURNAL tried on multiple occasions to contact the governor’s campaign director to no avail, so the following information is based on her statements and initiatives rather than a formal candidacy, which is not necessarily a representation on what her actual campaign policies will include.

The former Justice secretary and official successor of Rosselló in 2019 is currently in the midst of reactivating the economy after issuing strict emergency measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. At the beginning of the pandemic, she created an Economic Task Force comprised of economists and multiple industry leaders in the private sector to recommend how to protect businesses and workers while safeguarding public health amid the health crisis.

Through a series of executive orders, in past months she has established a curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. — presently at 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until July 22 or further notice — while ordering a cease of operations for most businesses, a process that has been gradually reverted. Back in March, just a few days after implementing the first executive order and islandwide lockdown, she announced an economic stimulus plan that aimed to mitigate the virus’s economic impact.

This plan included: an extended date to file the Income Tax Return (July 15, 2020); $500 to the island’s 170,000 self-employed individuals; $1,500 for small and mid-size businesses; up to $190 weekly payments in unemployment benefits; $4,000 bonus to emergency first responders; $50 million to address municipal losses; a 90-day moratorium on bank loans and payments, with no effects on clients’ credits, among others. Her administration, however, has come under fire for delaying the disbursement of unemployment benefits to some residents, leading to the resignation of Labor & Human Resources Secretary Briseida Torres, because well because the $1,200 stimulus contained in the U.S. CARES Act.

Meanwhile, the governor has made individual announcements of economic incentives, such because a $200,000 allocation for entities that foster sports activities, including eSports — an emerging sector that accounts for a multimillion-dollar industry. She also announced last May a proposal of $107 million to buy produce from local farmers and distribute them among Puerto Rico’s most vulnerable communities.

Vázquez has also reaffirmed the importance of federal funds to boost economic recovery. In a recent interview, she said that for the past 10 months, 1,172 projects have received these allocations, which she said represent “an improvement in the island’s infrastructure, jobs, and a boost of more than $95 million.”

As with Pierluisi, the governor is against cutting or eliminating pensions. In addition, she said that she will look for ways to pay for this year’s Christmas bonus to central government workers, although this expense is not covered by the Oversight Board’s certified budget.

“If the budget does not have the bonus, we’ll make the relevant savings so that employees have the Christmas bonus. The remuneration of public employees is very important, and we will work on it,” she said.

As the governor continues to develop her platform, she could be the subject of an investigation by the Office of the Panel of the Independent Special Prosecutor (OPFEI), after former Secretary of Justice Dennise Longo denounced that she would refer Vázquez to the Office prior to being asked to resign. Acting Department of Justice Secretary Wandymar Burgos confirmed Monday she stopped the referrals and ordered an agency official to return the documents to Justice instead of delivering them to OPFEI. Speaking at a news conference Tuesday, Vázquez said she welcomed any investigation.