Less than one month before Puerto Rico holds its local primaries on August 9, the gubernatorial hopefuls have escalated their campaigning strategies and begun discussing their respective economic policies for the island.

While Gov. Wanda Vázquez and Pedro Pierluisi are fighting to clinch the gubernatorial nomination for the New Progressive Party, a pro-statehood collective, the Popular Democratic Party (PDP) features three contenders this year: Carlos Delgado, Eduardo Bhatia and Carmen Yulín Cruz.

Although a key discussion point surrounding these candidates has been their views and plans for Puerto Rico’s territorial status—with differing explanations—a primary concern for residents and investors is how they would bolster the island’s battered economy, which has been in a depression for over a decade.

While the candidates of the NPP—the PDP’s main opposition and party in charge—stressed the use of federal funds to ensure Puerto Rico’s economic recovery and growth, the pro-Commonwealth PDP candidates have instead prioritized a locally sourced approach with a focus on small and midsized businesses (Pymes by its Spanish acronym).

Below are the official economic platforms of two of the three gubernatorial hopefuls under the Popular Democratic Party:

Carlos Delgado

Carlos “Charlie” Delgado Altieri has served as the mayor of Isabela since 2001 but now, after nearly two decades in the municipal office, he aspires to represent the PDP as the island’s 13th elected governor since the creation of the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.

Delgado’s economic platform—available at charliedelgado2020.com under “Issues”—focuses primarily on bolstering local capital, sustainable growth and the energy sector.

“We need to transform the Economy by basing this transformation on the incentive of local capital with the same benefits as foreigners, strengthening small and medium-sized businesses and encouraging young entrepreneurship through Tax-Free Zones for Young Entrepreneurs, where we can extend tax decrees and be able to offer our young [people] new opportunities to create their businesses,” the candidate states, adding that this would curtail the increasing levels of emigration to the mainland U.S.

Although he doesn’t specifically mention Acts 20/22 on his website, Delgado has reiterated in the past that Puerto Rican capital should be included in these tax benefits laws to boost exports and job creation, which in turn would attract new banks because of greater capital, he argued.

Meanwhile, the platform stresses the need to promote “inclusive and sustainable” economic development—a mission in tune with no. 8 of the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2030, which is cited in the mayor’s gubernatorial manifesto.

“The continuing lack of decent work opportunities, insufficient investment, and low consumption lead to an erosion of the underlying basic social contract in democratic societies: the right of all to share progress. The creation of quality jobs continues to be a great challenge for almost all economies,” Delgado mentions in his platform.

He stated that sustainable economic development is possible if the island creates a business environment where residents have access to quality jobs without harming the ecosystem. This, he said, is achievable by promoting the efficient use of natural resources and energy; creating an infrastructure that is mindful of nature’s surroundings; improving access to basic services; and creating well-paid ecological jobs. Moreover, the platform affirms that progress in tech and innovation must be fundamental in efforts to achieve environmental goals, including energetic efficiency.

On the subject of energy, Delgado has been critical of the public-private partnership (P3) deal that gives LUMA Energy the contract to operate the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority’s (Prepa) transmission and distribution systems; the agreement has amassed criticism from some sectors who denounce it as privatization. The mayor warned that this deal would increase energy rates.

In his platform, Delgado deems it vital to “support new economic and labor initiatives that ensure universal access to modern energy services, improve energy efficiency, and increase the use of renewable sources to create more sustainable and inclusive communities and for resilience to environmental problems such as climate change.”

Furthermore, he states that the government must invest in community development with equal opportunities, and establish a positive investment climate for manufacturing, the cannabis industry, Pymes, cooperatives, tech and innovation, and key conglomerates for each region, such as the aerospace industry in the west.

“Puerto Rico needs a new way of governing, that restores credibility to its government, that achieves the realization of new economic powers, with an agile permit system, with a model based on sustainability, that emerges from consensus and convergence, that moves us away from economic dependency and promotes a solidarity economy,” Delgado’s platform reads.

Eduardo Bhatia

Senate Minority Leader Eduardo Bhatia Gautier has served as a Puerto Rico senator from 1996 to 2000, and then from 2008 to the present day. The legislator also served as the executive director of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration from 2005 to 2008.

Bhatia’s economic proposals are compiled in www.unidospodemospr.com under “Agenda Bhatia” and “Economía.” The PDP candidate’s first point of agenda is to create a “clean, honest, and transparent” government that, among other pressing issues, evaluates subsidies and tax credits to provide them to companies that “really” need them, and avoids “abusing” credit distributions.

Apart from a call to end public corruption, Bhatia is also pushing to implement an orange economy, an economic model that encompasses cultural and creative industries, including cultural tourism. According to the Inter-American Development Bank, in 2015, the orange economy - also known as the creative economy - generated more than $124 billion in revenues and provided jobs to more than 1.9 million people in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“We must optimize Puerto Rico’s branding worldwide as a cradle of acting [and] musical talent. We will foster opportunities so that our producers, designers, playwrights, photographers, digital animators, and others within these industries increase their incomes and venture successfully,” the senator outlines on his campaign website.

As part of this economic model, Bhatia’s administration would promote niche events to attract local and international tourism focused on creating new experiences beyond beaches and large resorts—akin to Discover Puerto Rico’s marketing goals.

Along that line, he stresses the need to support Pymes, with an emphasis on those in the farming, tourism and medical services sectors. He also calls for reducing “excessive and confusing” regulations and to allocate resources for startups, including creating a “microlending” fund where the government can provide a match, dollar for dollar. Concretely, he aims for these and other mechanisms to lead to the creation of a minimum of 100 businesses annually.

Moreover, his platform highlights fostering the creation of new cooperatives and achieving stability for this sector by transforming the Investment and Cooperative Development Fund (FIDECOOP by its Spanish acronym), which invests capital in new and existing co-ops.

Bhatia noted that co-ops have contributed $23 million to the FIDECOOP, while the government’s contribution has been $15 million, adding that the government needs to match their input. He also endorses the creation of new co-ops in the energy sector, arguing that this would provide rural communities islandwide with alternatives to produce and distribute power.

The former Senate president also emphasizes an aggressive plan of action to reactivate Puerto Rico’s manufacturing economy, which he and economists concurred was left devastated with the elimination of Section 936 by the federal government.

His agenda for this sector would include lobbying in Washington, D.C. to design a new federal incentive for manufacturers on the island. Specifically, one that would allow pharmaceuticals in China to relocate to Puerto Rico—a strategy that has been discussed locally and in the U.S. mainland to reduce the American nation’s dependence on its trade rival while boosting the local economy.

Among other points of interest, Bhatia—who had previously expressed his support to privatize Prepa—did not dismiss the concept of decentralization.

“Puerto Rico will be inserted in the global trends of reuse and recycling of garbage to create raw materials that become the engine of a new totally local economy. We will encourage industries to reuse these raw materials in the manufacture of textiles and clothing. We will create public-private alliances for the recycling of plastic and glass. We will develop initiatives for the reuse of organic waste through compost to feed the local agricultural industry,” Bhatia’s agenda reads.