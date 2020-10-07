With mere weeks before the General Elections, different animal welfare organizations have urged Puerto Rico's gubernatorial candidates to include a pro-animal commitment in their platforms.
Every day, the streets of the island are filled with feral or abandoned animals. In social networks, there are pages exclusively designed to identify found pets, often left to their fate.
The Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP) included in its government plan a section of proposals on animal welfare. The PIP proposes, among other things, banning the keeping of animals for artistic events—such as circuses—and qualifying this as abuse.
The party's gubernatorial candidate, Sen. Juan Dalmau, assured that many of these proposals came through groups that favor animal rights.
Dalmau supported the permanence of cockfights when the U.S. Congress passed legislation last year that made these businesses illegal. However, he argued that his opposition to criminalizing this activity stems from his belief that such a law should be developed locally and not by the federal government.
"I do not play [cockfights] and my proposal on that matter was the claim that Congress take unilateral action in the exercise on Puerto Rico and prohibit an activity that, at the end of the road, should correspond to Puerto Ricans," the senator stated. "It's not about prohibition. It is about that it must be our determination as a people."
Transforming the Zoo Into a Sanctuary
Regarding the Mayagüez Zoo, the only establishment of its kind in Puerto Rico, the PIP proposes to transform it into a sanctuary that ensures animal welfare. The platform proposes to establish agreements with the University of Puerto Rico in Mayagüez and the P.R. Department of Education to promote it to become an educational center.
"We believe that it should be transformed into a sanctuary. I am concerned that here there are economically marginalized sectors of children and youth who do not have access to an education about native animals and the idea is to turn the zoo into a sanctuary where children and youth have the opportunity to have that contact and that this helps in the defense of animals," Dalmau said.
Organizations such as the San Francisco de Asís Animal Sanctuary (Sasfa by its Spanish acronym) have made public demands for candidates to include the issue of animals on their platforms. According to these entities, only the PIP and the Popular Democratic Party (PDP) have responded to this call.
"Animal welfare has been an issue that has been relegated for decades, and that has led to the unsustainable situation we find ourselves in today: with hundreds of thousands of homeless animals on the streets and too many cases of abuse," said Stella Ramírez, VP of Sasfa's Board of Directors.
The PIP's proposal includes that the municipalities also have public policies to protect animals, denounce mistreatment against them, and control the possession of exotic animals. It also includes a curriculum to teach children how to care for animals.
The party affirmed that, if it were to triumph in the Nov. 3 elections, it will launch legislation for the government to retain rescued animals for 30 days, after which they will be sterilized, if their owners do not claim them.
"In Puerto Rico, there is a problem of stray animals and this creates other problems, and what we want is to avoid the proliferation of abandoned animals," said Dalmau, who has a dog named Akira. "This, in addition to a health problem, creates an abuse problem toward animals that do not receive adequate care," he asserted.
