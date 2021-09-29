The first ordinary session of the Governing Board of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) resulted in the resignation of the public corporation's executive director and the designation of Josué Colón as his replacement.
The changes in PREPA's leadership arise amid multiple blackouts caused by generation failures in recent weeks.
"My commitment from day one here at PREPA was to transform Puerto Rico's electrical system and public policy. We moved in that direction, but due to the circumstances we have now and the recent events, I need to make my position available to the Governing Board," Paredes said before the Board.
The president of the Governing Board, Fernando Gil Enseñat, replied that before accepting his resignation from the position of executive director "I want to leave my gratitude on the record because you are a good person beyond a good professional."
"It is complicated personally and interpersonally," he stated. "We excuse you for the day and we will continue with the other topics."
A few seconds later, Paredes left the meeting, which began early on Wednesday morning.
The entity continued to discuss other issues until they later announced the appointment of Colón as PREPA's executive director.
Colón, who has held multiple positions within PREPA, was in La Fortaleza yesterday afternoon. Then, at around 2:40 p.m., he entered the central building of the public corporation in Santurce, sources told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
Since the president of PREPA's Governing Board, Ralph A Kreil Rivera, resigned yesterday amid new blackouts that have left hundreds of thousands of people without energy service, and with several generating units out of service, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said that changes were needed in the corporation.
Pierluisi said that Colón "is the most knowledgeable and qualified person to lead [PREPA] at this time," and that he has his full confidence.
"I have asked him for a comprehensive maintenance plan for all PREPA's generating plants to ensure that the generation capacity meets the needs of our people. Lack of funds is no excuse, because our people want results. I am confident that these changes in the Authority's senior management will result in better administration and prevention in the matter of lack of power generation. The mission is for the blackouts to be over," the governor asserted.
Yesterday the Governing Board selected one of its members, Gil Enseñat, as its new president. Paredes had been in a career position in the Environmental Planning Division for 21 years, but that area passed into the hands of UMA Energy.
