Gov. Wanda Vázquez confirmed this morning that anywhere from 300,000 to 400,000 clients of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (Prepa) don't have power as a result of Tropical Storm Isaias. She added that Prepa has roughly 1.5 million clients.
The lack of electric energy, Vázquez said, is caused by the strong gusts of winds that came along with the storm.
"Our instruction... is for electric energy to be restored as soon as possible," she affirmed.
The governor stated that Prepa Executive Order José Ortiz informed that the lack of electricity services is caused by issues with the public agency's transmission and distribution lines. The overall damage to the grid has not been assessed.
Moreover, Ortiz said that electricity service could be reestablished sometime between Thursday, July 30, and Friday, July 31 for most clients. However, he noted that a minority of clients could spend more time without the service, although he didn't precise for how long. The last clients to see the service restored will be those that rely on lines or posts that were impacted as a result of the winds of the tropical storm.
He added that there are 150,000 clients of the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (Prasa) who don't have potable water service as a result of Prepa's grid problems. "Most, 86 percent, [don't have water] over the lack of electric energy," he said.
Yesterday Vázquez declared a state of emergency ahead of Storm Isaias, which was then approved by U.S. President Donald J. Trump.
According to meteorologist Ernesto García, the storm is located south of the neighboring Dominican Republic, but the winds extend to the U.S. Virgin Islands, so the tropical storm warning extends until the afternoon.
"The call continues to be for people living in low and flood-prone areas to take action. Don't wait for the river to get out of its cause, but we also have floods in urban areas. The problem is and has been the amount of rain that can leave, and landslides," García said.
He anticipated that weather conditions will not improve until Friday morning. "We keep expecting rain for the moment," he said.
