The president of the Governing Board of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (Prepa), Ralph A. Kreil, announced that, after the Board's Extraordinary Executive Meeting, Efran Paredes-Maisonet was designated as the entity's interim executive director, effective today, August 6.
Paredes, who has worked for Prepa since 2000, currently serves as the director of Planning and Environmental Protection, and has been a leader in multiple Prepa initiatives in coordination with federal and state agencies, such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the U.S. Department of Energy, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau, the Public-Private Partnership Authority (P3A), the Financial Oversight and Management Board, among others.
The new interim executive director has bachelor's and master's degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez campus.
"Engineer Paredes-Maisonet has been a highly competent server. His two decades of experience in Prepa allow him to have the background of the Corporation and get to know closely the transformation that has already begun. We appreciate his acceptance of this designation and his availability to work closely with the Governing Board to achieve the efficiency goals we have set for ourselves. Our Board will continue the process of evaluating candidates for the subsequent appointment of a proprietary executive director," Kreil stated.
Paredes-Maisonet served as Energy and Environment Advisor in the Office of the Governor of Puerto Rico from April 2009 to December 2012, under the Luis Fortuño administration.
His designation was made after José Ortiz resigned from his position of executive director, which became effective at midnight last night.
