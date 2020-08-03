The Governing Board of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (Prepa) received Monday, August 3, the resignation of José Ortiz as executive director of the public utility.
The resignation will be effective on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.
His resignation occurs at a time when his performance during the handling of Tropical Storm Isaias was questioned by Gov. Wanda Vázquez, the union sector and mayors, among others. Today, according to Prepa, 99 percent of clients have energy. Ángel Figueroa Jaramillo, president of the Irrigation & Electrical Workers Union (Utier by its Spanish acronym), said that this amounts to more than 22,000 clients without electricity.
In a missive issued by the corporation, Ortiz does not allude to this affair. He only affirmed that his resignation comes at "an appropriate time."
“When I was originally asked to take over as executive director of Prepa, I committed to two years of service; 24 months have passed. My resignation comes at an appropriate time in the transformation of Prepa into the modern electric company that all Puerto Ricans deserve. Throughout these two years, at Prepa we committed ourselves to reliability, sustainability, affordability, and economic development, as provided for in Act 17 of 2018," Ortiz wrote.
Moreover, Prepa Governing Board President Ralpha Kreil stressed that when Ortiz assumed leadership at Prepa, an Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) had not been completed and he was struggling to develop a work relationship with regulators, such as the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB) and the Financial Oversight and Management Board.
"Since then, we have had three fiscal plans approved by the board and the PREB is concluding its views on the [IRP]. Working hand in hand with Ortiz, we developed a solid working relationship in Washington, D.C., achieving credibility with the federal government. Among other achievements, Prepa created the Project Management Office, which has been essential for Costa Sur 5 to return to service; started the contract with LUMA for a better transmission and distribution service to our subscribers and the EcoEl Eléctrica contract was renegotiated to improve reliability and reduce costs for consumers," Kreil stated.
"In addition, Ortiz's vision contributed to the conversion of San Juan 5 and 6 to natural gas, resolved renewable energy issues, taking most of the active projects one step forward to become a reality for Puerto Ricans. Likewise, he also implemented a more transparent purchasing process discipline at Prepa," he added.
