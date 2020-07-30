A report by the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revealed irregularities in the supervision of the contracts that the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (Prepa) awarded to the companies Whitefish Energy and Cobra Acquisitions to repair its grid after Hurricane Maria.
According to the report, both contracts - amounting to over $ 2 billion - did not meet federal cost principles and the amounts had to be reasonable to meet federal awards for recovery. Given this, Prepa may not be entitled to a full refund through FEMA's Public Assistance Program (AP).
While the OIG claims that the public corporation met federal requirements to contract Whitefish Energy services, it noted that Prepa failed by determining that the costs were reasonable. Compliance with the provisions occurs after the contract was amended to correct deficiencies.
As outlined in the report, Prepa incurred in higher rates than originally proposed by Whitefish. This, the report states, occurred because the public entity did not evaluate the reasonableness of the new and higher rates.
Regarding the contract with Cobra Acquisitions, the OIG denounced that the corporation's supervision failed to meet AP's eligibility requirements. The OIG argues that the AP's program requires Prepa to conduct a high degree of oversight of time and material contracts. However, Prepa reportedly did not provide sufficient oversight of the Cobra contract.
Due to poor supervision, some of the costs detailed in the contract were also unreasonable and therefore could not be eligible to be borne by grants, the report added.
The investigation also indicates irregularities on the part of FEMA in the subsidy that they granted to Prepa for the Cobra contract. They note that the federal agency disbursed $852 million for expenses under the Cobra contract without first confirming whether Prepa had adequately supervised the contract.
Moreover, the OIG states that FEMA did not determine whether the expenses incurred by Cobra under the contract were reasonable and that they reimbursed funds for expenses that are not eligible for the agency's AP.
