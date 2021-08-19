The executive president of the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA), Doriel Pagán Crespo, reported that the public corporation formally submitted the electronic application to request funds under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) announced by Gov. Pedro Pierluisi earlier this month.
"Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we at PRASA have always recognized all employees who have worked tirelessly, particularly during the lockdown. We have done all the diligences in our power so that these employees can be recognized as first responders and enjoy the different financial aid," Pagán stated.
She added that "after PRASA became aware of the availability of the electronic application to request the ARPA funds, it formally submitted its request for recognition and payment for those PRASA employees who worked in person during the pandemic and recommended payment to all employees who accrue a salary of $40,000 or less and who has worked a minimum of in-person hours."
On Aug. 9, the Chief of Staff Noelia García issued Circular Letter No. OSG-2021-020 indicating new guidelines for the disbursement of the incentive to eligible public employees.
The letter established that the benefit will be granted to eligible active employees who earn an annual salary equal to or less than $40,000.00, excluding additional sources of payment such as overtime, differentials and bonuses and who have worked more than 500 hours in an in-person matter since March 1, 2020, performing critical functions in the continuity of the government agency's operations. Annex B of the Circular Letter also includes a requirement to be vaccinated or to state by affidavit the reason for the non-vaccination.
"PRASA remains firm in the request for funds submitted for the benefit of our eligible employees and will continue to submit all required documentation with the diligence it has shown to date. Today (yesterday) we submitted the duly completed application, so the process continues its course until we receive the final determination, which we trust is favorable," Pagán Crespo stated.
"As always, at PRASA we are committed to continue taking the necessary steps to achieve the recognition and allocation of funds for the benefit of our employees," she added.
