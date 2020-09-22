The Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) acknowledged today, September 22, that it overbilled roughly 140,000 clients amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result, the public corporation will stop receiving $16 million after adjusting the 140,000 bills, as informed by PRASA Executive Director Doriel Pagán Crespo. She added that, starting September 23 throughout October, the entity will issue 70,000 adjusted bills.
"76,400 adjusted bills were already sent at the end of August and at the beginning of September and, from this week until the month of October, about 70,000 additional adjusted accounts will be sent," Pagán Crespo said.
The adjustment to the 70,000 accounts represents approximately $3.5 million. However, the total adjustment of the 140,000 accounts represents roughly $16 million, which entails funds that the public corporation will no longer receive after the adjustment.
"All this stems from when, in March, there is a lockdown both in private industry, as in commerce, as in government, as in the whole world, there was a lockdown. Here in Puerto Rico, we had a lockdown and, since the Authority is always protecting the health and safety of our employees -which come first- we were left with the minimum staff necessary to maintain operations," Pagán Crespo argued.
In that sense, she explained that the corporation only had filter and sewer plant operators at that time, as well as laboratory personnel and minimal brigades to attend emergencies.
"And in May or June, when we began to incorporate additional tasks after complying with the duly drafted return to work plan, then we incorporated additional personnel and we realized then with the information we were receiving of this situation and that is where the Authority proactively does this effort to finally be able to adjust 140,000 invoices," she added.
At a press conference, Pagán Crespo stressed that this "is not a situation that happens every day." To questions from a journalist about whether this adjustment in invoices had already occurred, she replied: “the first phase is over. The 70,000 additional invoices conclude during the month of October ”.
She was asked if this issue affected PRASA's former projections. "At the moment, we have been able to keep our budget balanced and we have made the corresponding adjustments, so we do not anticipate an impact on our operations. We must keep operating normally," she responded.
