Two of the public-private partnerships (P3s) that this administration expected to seal off are put on hold and the Public-Private Partnership Authority (P3A), Fermín Fontanés, informed that the work suspension is caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since the beginning of the four-year political term, the government had directed a project to put in private hands the construction of housing for students and parking lots in the University of Puerto Rico - Mayagüez Campus (RUM), and another for the Old San Juan docks. Both processes are on hold and there is no date for when they can continue. The expectation remains that, at least the P3 for the docks, proceeds before the end of the year.
The plan for the RUM was announced in 2018. The promise was to establish a P3 for housing and parking with a total investment of $128 million.
Since March, with the first documented case of COVID-19, schools and universities are offering lessons remotely, so for the time being, there is no need for housing or parking in the campus.
"Universities and the [alliance] market, particularly in the area of [student housing] has had an impact because, in most schools and universities, the students are remote. This has an impact on the markets, on financing, and that is why we have had a delay," Fontanés told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
"The proponent is committed and so are we. There is a lot of interest from the university and we are in talks to see how we can try to complete this project under COVID-19, where student life has changed dramatically," he added.
The other stagnant project is the one that would put the repair and administration of the ports in San Juan Bay in private hands. The first case of coronavirus reported on the island was precisely that of a tourist who arrived on a cruise ship that docked in the capital. Soon after, the docks were closed to cruise ship visits and this industry has not yet reopened.
Uncertainty Shrouds P3
The uncertainty caused by the effects of the pandemic prevent Fontanés from estimating when the ports project can be resumed.
"It is difficult to provide a time right now because there is a lot of uncertainty in the market and things are changing. There are some projects in the [U.S.] Congress that could help us, but it is difficult to give a definite time," the official said. "Being optimistic, I would think that in the next few months we could reach a conclusion in the negotiation and proceed to the approval process."
The pandemic's impact, he argued, was not a foreseeable event when these negotiations began.
"When we entered into this negotiation it was not something that we could predict and now we have to adjust the project to make sure not only that the projections are adjusted, but that later on we will have the tools to assure the people that this is going to work," Fontanés stated.
Given the difficulties posed by the coronavirus, the government official cannot specify when this industry will reopen or how many passengers will arrive at the island's docks.
"In the cruise market, we don't know when the cruise ships are going to sail or when the passengers are going to return. That is not something we can know today. We will see it as the industry recovers," he affirmed. "Puerto Rico still doesn't know if it will regain the number of tourists that we had at the peak, or if the industry will change worldwide."
Sectors Oppose P3
The concession of the San Juan Bay ports is not universally approved. In December last year, the Puerto Rico Tourism Alliance (PRTA) met with Gov. Wanda Vázquez to ask for more time to evaluate this proposal.
The P3 also lacks uniform legislative endorsement. Local news media reported that a House hearing on this project was rejected by some representatives. These legislators reportedly oppose the proposal of privatizing the ports' management for 30 years, after an initial estimated payment of $250 million.
Daphne Barbeito, of the PRTA, told your correspondent that the entity is still awaiting government response about this transaction.
"The rumor is that the negotiations to finalize this agreement continue to increase, so we are once again calling on the government to be transparent and update the information. This transaction would have an adverse impact on the work of 30,000 people directly and indirectly," she asserted.
Fontanés Defends P3 Act
Ever since the P3 act was approved in 2009, there haven't been many completed contracts. The Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport was placed under Aerostar, and the island's highways under Metropistas. In this political term, the government sealed the concession of the P.R. Electric Power Authority's electric transmission and distribution to LUMA Energy.
Fontanés defended the implementation of this law and what it has implied for the Puerto Rico. He assured that the economic benefit is not only measured in the money that the island receives when a transaction is finalized, but in what it “stopped spending” to maintain facilities, such as the airport.
"We would have to speculate how much the budget would have been every year. It is not only what they are doing, but —in our case— it is that we would have to make investments that we cannot do," he said. "It's not just the initial payment, but also what you stop spending because all that investment is being made by them."
Reservations With Cancelling LUMA Contract
As part of their respective electoral campaigns, several gubernatorial candidates have affirmed that they would cancel or at least revise the P3 contract with LUMA Energy.
Fontanés assured THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that cancelling that contract would cost roughly $125 million, depending on when it is canceled and the reasons for canceling it.
"That contract has termination clauses. You can't cancel just like that. Certain things have to happen for the contract to end... Depending on the moment and the reason, that will be around $125 million for the cancellation, but we have to see what the implications are of canceling that contract. Credibility with Congress, the White House, markets, pharmaceutical companies," he warned.
He added that it is a contract endorsed by the Financial Oversight and Management Board, the entity created by the U.S. Congress under the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act (Promesa) to oversee the island's debt restructuring process.
"People forget that Prepa is in bankruptcy, with a $9 billion debt that we have to pay," Fontanés argued. "That is why it is being passed to a private [enterprise], because we have a monopoly in bankruptcy."
