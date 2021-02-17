Economists warn that the Plan of Adjustment (POA) for Puerto Rico, to be presented by the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) on March 8, needs to be based on conservative economic projections for it to be feasible.

As part of the framework, the FOMB seeks to settle an estimated $35 billion general obligation (GO) debt load by reaching agreements with bondholders and creditors. A tentative deal has already been reached on $7 billion of GO and Public Buildings Authority debt.

The new, unofficial POA also includes annual payments of $1.15 billion to $1.3 billion from the central government. Annual payments must also be paid out through Cofina, or the Sales Tax Financing Corp., until 2058, which reaches almost $1 billion a year.

Gov. Pedro Pierluisi has said that he would support the POA so long as it does not “contain cuts or adjustments to our pensioners.”

However, the provisions must factor in the uncertainty of experiencing large-scale natural disasters or health concerns that could dismantle the basis of the POA. “The unprecedented level of uncertainty in modern times makes long-term economic and financial projections essentially unreliable,” said Sergio Marxuach, Policy Director at the Center for a New Economy (CNE).

Marxuach argued that although the influx of federal funding for disaster recovery and COVID-19 relief portrays a “modest” economic rebound, the macroeconomic scenario is complicated.

“The economic stimulus will largely depend on the availability of federal funds, which in turn is subject to political and bureaucratic ups and downs in Washington, D.C. and the (in)capacity of the Puerto Rican government to execute complex operations. In addition, much of that spending will be on goods and services produced by foreign entities and individuals, which reduces the multiplier effect on the local economy,” he stated.

Moreover, Espacios Abiertos - a nonprofit that promotes government transparency and accountability - affirmed that the FOMB’s debt repayment plan is unsustainable because even if its growth projections come through, Puerto Rico would run out of cash by 2029.

“This new proposal, still unofficial, would entail annual payments of between $1.15 billion to $1.3 billion (from the central government plus the Cofina payment) for 20 years (until 2041) and annual payments of $991 million (rest of Cofina) between 2042 and 2058 With the new payment of $2.3 billion per year in pensions ('PayGo'), the General Fund is left in a stressful situation similar to the period before the restructuring," said Daniel Santamaría Ots, senior analyst of Public Policy at Espacios Abiertos. He added that the Board has already proposed a cut of $23.5 million from the certified General Fund budget in Fiscal Year 2021.

Ensuring Medium-Term Growth

The FOMB bases a portion of its medium-term projections on the impact of federal funding in boosting a number of industries. Meanwhile, Heriberto Martínez, economist and head of the House Treasury and Budget Committee, underscored that once the island stops receiving federal funding, it will experience a decline in economic development.

“The point here is that once this money stops reaching Puerto Rico in multimillion-dollar amounts, what must be happening then is that we have an institutional structural solidity that allows for moderate growth in the medium term,” he told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.

As such, he asserted that the government should allocate the money it is currently assigned on key infrastructure. Specifically, he listed energy, roads, the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) and the education system, and public health, such as institutions like the Medical Center and the UPR Medical Sciences Campus.

“For the economy to grow steadily in the medium term, there must be transparency in government boards. Number two, you have to donate money directly to families and the Puerto Rican business ecosystem. Number three, money has to get to the municipalities for everything that has to do with infrastructure, roads... If these things happen, we will have an institutional model that can at least grow moderately in the medium term once those funds stop coming,” he affirmed. Regarding long-term growth, he agreed with Marxuach that the high level of uncertainty makes it virtually impossible to make reliable projections.

-Journalist Rosario Fajardo contributed to this story.