Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi will depart today, March 1, from the island to Washington, D.C. to participate in the filing of projects in favor of statehood for the Commonwealth.
As informed, the governor will also participate in several meetings. Pierluisi will fly to the federal capital after participating in a meeting on infrastructure with local agency directors and legislators.
The official is expected to return to the island, next Thursday, March 4.
A member of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party (NPP), Pierluisi's gubernatorial campaign relied heavily on achieving annexation as an official state of the American nation. Several legislators from the U.S. Congress and even U.S. President Joe Biden himself have expressed support for decolonizing Puerto Rico via statehood, an initiative that has gained momentum since the past presidential elections, in which Puerto Ricans in the mainland proved their political force.
In the island's electoral process last November, voters were asked to participate in another status referendum, with yes/no options for statehood. According to the State Election Commission's website, 52.52 percent of participants (655,505 individuals) voted yes.
- Reporter Giovanna Garofalo contributed to this story.
