Pedro Pierluisi was sworn in as governor in a private ceremony in the Supreme Court before Presiding Judge Maite Oronoz. Along with the new governor was his sister and campaign director, Caridad Pierluisi.
"It is with great honor and humility that I assume the responsibility of being the Governor of Puerto Rico. I vowed to defend you and give everything for you. I will do so, Puerto Rico is yours," Pierluisi posted on his social networks.
Es con gran honor y humildad que asumo la responsabilidad de ser el Gobernador de Puerto Rico. Juré defenderte y darlo todo por ti. Así lo haré. Puerto Rico es tuyo. #TodosPorPuertoRico #TomaDePosesión #GobernadorPierluisi pic.twitter.com/DPaFhxHI74— Gobernador Pierluisi (@GovPierluisi) January 2, 2021
The governor arrived on the outskirts of the Capitol, where he will hold a public ceremony before 400 guests.
The stage was located on the north side of the Capitol, where the guests will be with the governor. The Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Ángel ‘Cuco’ Pena played in the square.
Among the guests, several of the heads and agency directors appointed by Pierluisi in recent weeks, as well as representatives of civil and religious society such as pastor Wanda Rolón, have already reached their chairs.
The cost of this activity, for which the guests had to undergo a COVID-19 test, has not been reported. There was security throughout the event, including the presence of the National Guard and special Police units.
Arrives to La Fortaleza
At 12:31 p.m., the new governor arrived to the Palace of Santa Catalina in Old San Juan. Immediately, he headed to the main gate of La Fortaleza -also known as the Governor's Mansion-, and greeted his family. Subsequently, Pierluisi went to the convent and nursing home, Siervas de María, which is located near La Fortaleza.
There, he knelt next to his sister Caridad Pierluisi, while the song of the Catholic church ‘Santa María del Camino’ was heard in the background: “As you go through life, you are never alone, with you on the way, Santa María Va. Come with us to walk Santa Maria, come." After that, Pierluisi went back to La Fortaleza where he said a few words to the press, before finally entering the interior of the building and leaning out on the balcony to make the traditional and customary greeting.
Addressing the media, Pierluisi stated: “This convent is next to La Fortaleza. It is a blessing. Whenever I need spiritual recollection, I can come here and have a moment alone with God and with the virgin. So I love the opportunity.
“Today I start working. Now I am going to have lunch with my family and then I have to sign some executive orders and review others that I will be drawing up in the next few days," he added.
The executive orders that he is going to sign are related to the organization of La Fortaleza, fiscal measures, banning of official photos, among others.
“The one that is currently in force will remain in full force until 7 (January). I will be issuing a new executive order (on COVID-19) effective from 8 (January) onwards," said Pierluisi, who mentioned that the announcement will be made in the middle of next week.
After these statements, Pierluisi went to the second floor of La Fortaleza, looked out onto the balcony and greeted the people in the company of his family, as is the tradition.
