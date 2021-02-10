The negotiations between the Puerto Rico government and the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) on the budget for fiscal year (FY) 2022 are now underway.
Gov. Pedro Pierluisi will have to convince the FOMB, which has the final say on the budget, as part of its responsibilities under the federal Promesa law, why his budget of $10.713 billion is justified.
The governor’s proposed budget is roughly 6.6 percent higher than that approved by the FOMB for the current FY 2021, which was $10.045 billion.
The budget is “socially and fiscally responsible,” Pierluisi said. “The proposal also incorporates public policy priorities aligned with our long-term goals, including eliminating more budget cuts to the University of Puerto Rico, maintaining the current level of support for municipalities to ensure direct services to citizens, complying with the payment of pension obligations to government retirees, implementing the first phase of a true civil service reform that includes a new classification and compensation plan,” he added. Specifically, this new plan includes salary raises for government workers who Pierluisi said are earning below average wages for their positions.
The governor noted that the Puerto Rico Treasury Department has been receiving tax revenues, while federal aid to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues. As such, his administration projects that there will be sufficient funds to cover the estimated $700 million increase in the budget.
Words of Caution
Economist Juan Lara said that he hopes there will be a constructive dialogue between the Pierluisi administration and the FOMB.
“In the past administration of Ricardo Rosselló, there were several instances of a showdown between the government and the FOMB over the government’s budget, and the board always came out on top. It would be disappointing if that counterproductive practice were to be repeated in the Pierluisi administration. It is generally believed that Pierluisi and the board are on good terms and able to collaborate productively on key issues like the government’s debt and the fiscal adjustment plan. The first budget of the administration will put that belief to the test,” he said to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
“The discrepancy between the two budget proposals (Pierluisi’s and the board’s) is large and not easy to bridge. Moreover, the governor’s argument that higher-than-projected revenues in Hacienda justify a bigger budget is one that the board probably would, and definitely should, disregard. It is not good fiscal policy to spend every penny that comes into the public coffers, especially if there is no assurance that the extra revenues are recurrent and not a one-time lucky outcome,” Lara added.
The University of Puerto Rico Economics professor had words of advice for Pierluisi’s team. “A better approach would be for the administration to define what are essential expenses, a key concept that the board and the previous administration failed to define in concrete terms, and to justify the proposed budget on those grounds. In so doing, the administration would not only show a commitment to fiscal discipline, but would also help educate the board and the public on what the budget priorities ought to be.
“There are plenty of important areas that require more attention, and more money, from the government, but not all of them can be addressed at the same time, given the government’s financial constraints. One would hope that the government and the board will engage in a constructive dialogue on the island’s pressing needs and avoid a showdown about who’s the boss,” Lara said.
Pierluisi’s Priority Areas
As reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, the governor’s proposed budget includes $127 million for the island’s Department of Transportation and Public Works for the maintenance and paving of roads; $65 million to increase salaries for an unspecified number of government workers; $50 million for new equipment and technology for the Police Department; and $15 million to help recent college graduates find jobs on the island.
The FOMB’s spokesperson, Edward Zayas, said the Oversight Board is evaluating Pierluisi’s budget and will “return it to the Government with the necessary indications.”
The new budget will go into effect on July 1, 2021.
