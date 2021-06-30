After weeks of back and forth talks, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi announced Tuesday that he will sign the fiscal year (FY) 2021-2022 budget approved by the Legislature to help ensure that it is approved by the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB).
During a tour of a school in the municipality of Naranjito, the governor said he is “inclined” to sign the budget.
“I see myself inclined to sign it. The work team is going over it line by line, but I see myself inclined to sign it to make a common front before the board and for the board to approve it,” Pierluisi stated. “It’s good that the board approves the budget of the government of Puerto Rico, and that would happen if I sign it because we would be aligned with the House, the Senate and the governor.”
He also welcomed the removal of language that would have required the governor to procure the Legislature to make some changes in the budget proposal.
Regarding municipalities, which were stripped of access to around $22 million in the so-called Equity Fund, the governor affirmed that the municipal governments will receive federal funds this year that will help offset that budget slash.
The FOMB’s budget is for $10.1 billion, which is similar in amount to that passed by the Legislature. La Fortaleza’s budget submission was around $10.3 billion.
Previously, Pierluisi had said that the $10.1 billion budget falls short of what he wanted, “but in the spirit of avoiding controversies and reaching a consensus, we are willing to accept this as the budget amount.”
In previous years, there was a distinct lack of cooperation among the three entities. Technically, the Oversight Board has the power to impose its own budget, which it has done in the past. But this time the three entities have been able to reach an agreement on various assignments. For example, the FOMB wants language removed that would restrict the governor from reassigning funds. House leaders said they were willing to do that. For his part, Pierluisi is asking for $15 million for salary raises for correctional guards.
In a June 25, 2021 letter sent to the governor and House and Senate leaders, the FOMB outlined what it would and would not accept.
As per the missive: [S]ubject to and conditioned upon the Legislature correcting the violations set forth in sections I through IV above, and submitting a revised budget that the Oversight Board determines is a compliant budget, the Oversight Board will agree to the following (A) incremental budget requests and (B) reallocations of appropriations.
A. Incremental Budget Requests:
1. $4,059,000 for Legislature employee liquidations costs
2. $1,728,000 for FY2022 Legislature PREPA/PRASA expenditures
3. $3,729,000 for prior period Legislature payables to PREPA/PRASA
4. $3,000,000 for incremental Legislature FY2022 payroll of which $1,500,000 is subject to certain reporting requirements
B. Reallocation of Appropriations:
1. Reallocations within the Legislative Assembly’s budget
2. Reallocation of $700,000 from Unallocated Capital Expenditures to the Musical
Arts Corporation for the Symphony Orchestra
3. Reallocation of $240,000 from Unallocated Capital Expenditures to the Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics for a study impacting the deaf population
- Reporter Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez contributed to this story.
