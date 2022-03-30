Governor Pedro Pierluisi reiterated in his State of the Commonwealth address the confirmation of the Government’s Debt Adjustment Plan is “the most the most transcendental step toward the economic recovery” of Puerto Rico and that the island is finally able to invest in its priorities.
“The plan is good for Puerto Rico, it clears our credit, protects our pensioners and returns their savings to tens of thousands of our public servants,” said the Governor after admitting the island is not out of the woods yet.
“Even though we still have many challenges ahead, we can now speak about the future, about a greater control of the pandemic, the end of the bankruptcy, investing in our people, of a more efficient government, of infrastructure being built throughout the island and promoting our economic development,” said Pierluisi to the legislators and general public in the House of Representatives Tuesday afternoon.
The Governor emphasized on Puerto Rico’s “sustained improvements” in almost every single economic indicators throughout the last year, particularly the unemployment rate.
“Last January, the unemployment rate was 9 percent. It is now 6.8 percent, the lowest rate in our entire history,” said Pierluisi while pointing out that this rate was not due to Puerto Ricans leaving the island. “We have 1,312,000 people working, an employment level not seen since 2007.”
Pierluisi also pointed the increase in the number of people now having a job comes at the same time his administration increase the island’s minimum wage to $8.50 an hour.
Regarding tourism, the Governor said government revenues from that economic sector had increase 16% in the last year, and a specific increase of 35% on revenues from lodging.
Pierluisi assured all of the island’s efforts on tourism promotion have also gone hand in hand with promoting Puerto Rico as an investment destination. On the subject, he mentioned that more than 115 companies already established in the island have invested more than $500 million and created over 8,000 direct jobs, since he took office. Pierluisi did not mentioned any new industry coming to Puerto Rico in the last year.
About the public-private alliance (APP) between the government and LUMA Energy the Governor argued greater stability in power distribution has been achieved, despite the initial hurdles the company had to face last year and more than 18,000 connections with private power generation systems have been established.
“Just last week, the Fiscal Oversight Board approved 18 projects that will add 844 megawatts of renewable energy to our system, which along with the 250 megawatts of battery storage capacity, are fundamental for our energy policies,” said Pierluisi.
Pierluisi openly urged the Popular Democratic Party dominated legislature to be more cooperative when working for the benefit of the people. He lamented the fact that, while he has signed into law 137 bills and vetoed 44, only three of the 76 bills he has submitted to the Legislature have been considered.
“I urge you to put aside party politics so we can work together for the common good of all in Puerto Rico,” said Pierluisi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.