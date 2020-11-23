Governor-elect Pedro Pierluisi announced today the first appointments to the Scientific Coalition that will advise him in decision-making when shaping his public policy on pandemics, with a special focus on the current COVID-19 emergency.
The coalition will be spearheaded by two co-presidents, Dr. Carlos Mellado—health adviser and member of the governor-elect's transition team—and Dr. Daniel Colón Ramos, professor at the Yale School of Medicine and member of the National Medicine Association and the Board of Directors of the Puerto Rico Science and Technology Trust (PRSTT).
"2021 is going to be the year to return to normal by taking advantage of scientific achievements, ensuring better data and reliable tracking, gaining access to more and better tests, applying effective treatments, and acquiring and administering new vaccines. We will integrate the lessons of this past year to improve systems permanently, for this and future epidemics. Our aspiration is to direct that return to normality because we all share the same goal: a healthy Puerto Rico and with strengthened health systems. We will collaborate with all sectors to achieve this," Pierluisi affirmed.
The first designations as members of the coalition include: Dr. Rafael Irizarry, professor of Biostatistics at Harvard and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; Dr. Kenira Thompson, president of the Ponce Research Institute and VP of Research at Ponce Health Sciences University; Dr. Lemuel Martínez, president of the Puerto Rico Infectious Disease Association; Drs. Marcos López and José Rodríguez-Orengo from the PRSTT and professors from the University of Puerto Rico (UPR); Dr. Iris Cardona, undersecretary of the Department of Health and specialist in vaccination; Dr. Carmen Zorrilla, principal investigator and professor of Gynecology and Obstetrics at the Medical Sciences Campus of the UPR; the epidemiologist and director of SMICRC, Fabiola Cruz; Mildred Lozada, administrator of Health Services Facilities with a Master's Degree in Epidemiology; Dr. Luis Nieves-Garrastegui, a pulmonologist; Colonel Dr. Edrick Ramírez, member of the Joint Task Force of the Puerto Rico National Guard; and licensed economist Alex Graham Castillo.
"I am grateful for the... patriotic commitment of all these experts in the area of health, biostatistics, epidemiology, and scientific data modeling to serve Puerto Rico in these historic moments. Your contribution will have a significant impact on the safety and health of our people," the governor-elect said.
Pierluisi added that a group of additional advisers will assist the coalition in shaping its recommendations and creating working committees for specific areas.
That group includes Commander Dr. Eduardo O'Neill La Luz, health advisor and liaison for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); General José J. Reyes, Adjutant General of the National Guard; Johnny Colón, assistant advisor to the Department of Health; Dr. Jorge Hess, president of the Association of IPAs of Puerto Rico; Dr. Víctor Ramos, president of the College of Surgeons of Puerto Rico; Linda Ayala, president of the Community Pharmacy Association; Lilliam Rodríguez from the Voces Organization; and Dr. Carlos Blanco, president of the Doctor’s Center Hospital System.
The coalition's co-presidents are already in talks with Dr. Núñez-Smith, who was designated by President-elect Joe Biden as the president and key figure of his COVID-19 advisory committee. Mellado and Colón Ramos will also be in direct communication with other member's of Biden's transition team and will coordinate to integrate the federal initiatives on health and science to Puerto Rico.
Pierluisi mentioned that he will establish a fair distribution and administration of vaccines, taking into consideration vulnerable populations, low-income communities, and people in hard-to-reach areas.
The coalition, which will be joined by more members as needed, will be meeting with the governor-elect next week to outline strategies, coordinate with the outgoing government, and make science-based recommendations for his administration to better manage the current situation of the pandemic and create the mechanisms so that Puerto Rico can address any other challenge that may arise.
Moreover, the governor-elect reiterated: “I will continue to integrate the education sector, both public and private, and all representative sectors of the economy into my strategies to combat COVID-19 with a view to establishing specific protocols, based on scientific data, to the reopening of schools and the economy as the appropriate conditions arise to do so, always safeguarding the health of our people."
