Pedro Pierluisi and Carlos "Charlier" Delgado Altieri are now the gubernatorial candidates for the New Progressive Party (NPP) and the Popular Democratic Party (PDP), respectively, after claiming victory in the controversial primaries that were extended an extra week and required intervention from the Puerto Rico Supreme Court.
Ever since the first official results were released, their winning trend was noticeable and, since then, the number didn't change. The results for the NPP up until 10:00 p.m., with 231,709 counted voted, placed Pierluisi at the lead with 134,183 votes (57.91 percent) and Gov. Wanda Vázquez lagging with 97,526 votes (42.09 percent) for the NPP bid.
For the PDP, Delgado Altieri -current mayor of Isabela- was at the top over his two rivals early on. At the same time and with 159,778 votes counted, he had accumulated 101,064 votes (63.25 percent), Senate Minority Leader Eduardo Bhatia with 37,456 votes (23.44 percent), and San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz with 21,258 votes (13.3 percent).
These primaries were laced with blunders from the start, and the lack of funding became a constant problem until the government allocated more resources. The NPP's early vote was shrouded by complaints that the electoral process was still not ready for voters. The same thing happened on Sunday, August 9, when the electoral colleges were abruptly closed because they hadn't received voting papers.
After several legal resources filed before the Supreme Court, the nine judges unanimously approved a continuation of the primaries yesterday and for the votes to not be counted until the last one was cast.
The primaries had already been rescheduled in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. One of the changes that the prevention efforts caused was transferring the vote counting center to the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, where the State Elections Commission (CEE by its Spanish acronym) will operate until December.
The first reported votes confirmed another tendency observed at the electoral colleges: NPP participation was much higher than PDP participation.
Regarding the total number of voters per party, electoral commissioners Lind O. Merle Feliciano (PDP) and María D. "Lolin" Santiago (NPP) chose not to issue statements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.