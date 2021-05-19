Gov. Pedro Pierluisi presented the first budget of this administrative term with the warning that, to his understanding, the one presented by the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) fell "short" when addressing Puerto Rico's needs and implies "excessive cuts" to public agencies.
The government budget consists of $10,345 million ($10.3 billion), which exceeds FOMB's proposal by $233 million.
In his first message on the budget, held yesterday in the Legislative Assembly, Pierluisi argued that the Board's plan "has fallen short in multiple areas. Therefore, today (yesterday) I am presenting you with an amended budget resolution to include the additional resources we need for Puerto Rico to progress." The governor criticized FOMB for what he understands is an error when calculating the Medicaid funds that will be received on the island.
"The board is assuming, incorrectly in my opinion, that starting in October of this year that amount is going to be reduced to the roughly $400 million that we receive by law from Medicaid. This has resulted in the board proposing excessive cuts in allocations to our government agencies in order to allocate hundreds of millions of central government funds to the health program (Plan Vital)," Pierluisi said.
He assured that in his recent trip to Washington, D.C. they did not tell him that the island will only have $400 million for Medicaid, which would significantly affect the local government's ability to maintain the Vital plan, which costs about $3.5 billion and the majority of which is subsidized with federal funds.
The governor stipulated that the Medicaid program in Puerto Rico is currently receiving approximately $2.8 billion from the federal government —through a special law— and has received similar amounts in the past years.
"Therefore, it is absurd to think that the federal government will allow the fiscal cliff that looms in our Medicaid program, since it is obvious that we will have the federal resources necessary to give our vulnerable population the health services they deserve," he asserted.
Pierluisi also proposed that the money that had been allocated to the 2022 Central American and Caribbean Games, which Puerto Rico will no longer host, be used for other purposes.
“Our budget request had included $50 million in funds for the Central American Games with a view to its potential economic and tourism impact. At least part of that money should seek the same goal," he stated, adding that this money should go in part to create a program of opportunities for youth in private companies. This would imply an allocation of $20 million to the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC) for this initiative and other proposals.
