Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, announced on Monday that he was appointing Omar J. Marrero as his new secretary of State.
Marrero currently serves as the executive director of the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF by its Spanish initials).
At a press conference from La Fortaleza, Pierluisi reviewed Marrero's professional achievements. The official will continue serving as the head of AAFAF until the debt restructuring process is completed.
"I am confident that he will do a great job and I greatly appreciate on behalf of the people of Puerto Rico for your detachment for continuing to work for our people," said Pierluisi, who was flanked by Marrero.
The governor reported that the heads of the House and Senate have already been notified of the appointment through an advisor. "I hope that it is fairly considered by both bodies," he said.
"This appointment is possibly the most important appointment a governor has to make," said Pierluisi, referring to the fact that this official is the one who is responsible for replacing the governor in the event of a vacancy. He stated that he chose Marrero because he trusts that he has the ability to be governor.
Following the governor's announcement, Marrero shared on his official Twitter account that he welcomed the new task. "Undoubtedly, my designation as Secretary of State by @GovPierluisi represents the greatest honor and acknowledgement of my professional career in the public service, which I will reciprocate with the same eagerness and work ethic that has characterized me," he wrote in Spanish.
Indudablemente, mi designación como Secretario de Estado por el @GovPierluisi , representa el mayor honor y reconocimiento de mi carrera profesional en el servicio público, el cual reciprocaré con el mismo ahínco y ética de trabajo que me ha caracterizado.— Omar Marrero (@prdiraafaf) July 12, 2021
Marrero's appointment comes more than a month after the House of Representatives hung Larry Seilhamer for that position.
Rep. Carlos "Johny" Méndez, former House Speaker and current minority leader of the New Progressive Party delegation in the House of Representatives, praised the decision and Marrero's professional performance. "[Marrero's] style, framed in dialogue, transparency, and delivery, will be highly beneficial to the people from the [Department of State]," he tweeted.
Moreover, he called on the House majority -of the Popular Democratic Party- to "evaluate this nomination on those merits, as should be done," and to avoid a "political shakedown."
As of press time, House Speaker Rafael "Tatito" Hernández has not issued a public statement.
