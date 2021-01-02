Pedro Pierluisi was sworn in as the twelfth governor of Puerto Rico in a symbolic act on the north side of the Capitol and swore on a Bible held by his father, Jorge Pierluisi Díaz. He was sworn in again by the presiding judge of the Supreme Court, Maite Oronoz Rodríguez.

In his message he noticed the peculiarity of his administration, which includes a Legislature dominated by the Popular Democratic Party (PDP) and featuring new faces from the Citizen Victory Movement (MVC by its Spanish initials) and the Dignity Project (DP), a stark contrast from Pierluisi's pro-statehood New Progressive Party (NPP).

Thus, he told the "enemies" of his government are factors such as COVID-19 and Puerto Rico's status as an unincorporated U.S. territory, the latter of which he presented as inequality that needs to be solved.

“We had a diverse vote and I need you all. That will shape my attitude and renew my vision and I will always focus on seeking what unites us as a people," he said from the podium on the northern side of the Capitol.

"Each and every one of us wants the best for Puerto Rico. We want to raise it, rebuild it, move it forward. We all love our country and want to see it grow, even if we show it differently. We all want the government to respond and demand respect and consideration," he added.

Before arriving at the Capitol, Pierluisi took the official swearing in before Oronoz at the headquarters of the Supreme Court in Puerta de Tierra.

Among the guests were former Governors Luis Fortuño, Alejandro García Padilla, and Aníbal Acevedo Vilá. Also president were Rep. Jenniffer González (R-PR) -Puerto Rico's resident commissioner in Congress-, and the new legislative leadership, which was also sworn in at the House and Senate.

The Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Ángel “Cuco” Pena, played music at the event. As part of the activity, there were various Christian religious messages from leaders of various denominations.

After he was sworn in, the new governor went to La Fortaleza and greeted the people from the balcony, accompanied by his family.