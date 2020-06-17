Puerto Rico Rep. Antonio “Tony” Soto Torres, who presides over the House Treasury, Budget and the Supervision, Administration and Economic Stability of Puerto Rico Committee, announced that the lower chamber will hold hearings to evaluate the proposed $10 billion commonwealth budget for fiscal year (FY) 2021, starting this Friday, July 19.
He said that after an “extensive dialogue with the economic component of the executive branch,” and aware of how tight the timetable has been for the central government to develop the FY 2021 budget resolutions, the decision was made to postpone the start of public hearings from the original date of June 15.
“Certainly, the situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the certification of the Fiscal Plan at the end of May, caused a delay in the preparation of the budget by the Executive, and for this reason we have made the decision to postpone the start of the public hearings for Friday (July 19),” announced Soto Torres.
Interestingly, he made no mention of the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB), which had submitted its proposed $10 billion budget to the Legislature. The Oversight Board, the executive branch and the Legislature have fought on numerous occasions over which entity has the final say on the commonwealth budget and other related matters.
The budget hearings will begin, as announced, with presentations by the Treasury Department, the Office of Management and Budget, and the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (Aafaf by its Spanish acronym).
Meanwhile, Congress held a videoconference hearing on the impact of COVID-19 on the implementation of the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act (Promesa). The hearing occurred last Thursday, on the same day that the FOMB submitted its $10 billion budget proposal to the Puerto Rico Legislature.
The proposed central government budget is slightly bigger than last year’s and largely suspends government cuts for one year to help the island impose reforms sought by the Oversight Board, including increasing Puerto Rico’s labor participation rate, making it easier to do business on the island and providing cheaper and more reliable electricity.
Issue of Control
Local government officials agree with some of the proposed changes but argue the FOMB sometimes oversteps its boundaries as it continues to restructure a portion of Puerto Rico’s more than $120 billion public-debt load and unfunded liabilities amid an economic crisis.
“Over the last several years, the board has attempted to take advantage of this unclear separation of powers to gain control over day-to-day operations of the government,” said Omar Marrero, Aafaf executive director.
Marrero spoke during an online hearing held by the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee, which oversees affairs in U.S. territories. The committee’s chairman, U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.), recently submitted amendments to a federal law that created the Oversight Board as part of a financial package for Puerto Rico. He and several other Democrats have said the board is not doing enough to protect Puerto Ricans and improve the island’s situation since its creation in 2016.
The changes they are seeking include allowing the island to shed certain debt, which FOMB Executive Director Natalie Jareskso said would erode the confidence of creditors and lead bondholders to seek a more expensive and restrictive type of debt.
“The board has serious concerns that several of these provisions, while well-intended, will substantially hamper its ability to effectively negotiate settlement of claims at this very critical juncture,” Jaresko said during the hearing.
The ongoing debate comes as the FOMB and Puerto Rico’s government remain at odds over the proposed budget for FY 2021, which was submitted hours before the hearing. The Oversight Board had rejected a different proposed budget that the commonwealth government submitted, which included $170 million that in part would be used to align salaries across agencies and fund WIPR, the local public broadcasting station.
The FOMB’s proposed budget includes cuts to varies departments including health, housing and agriculture, as officials warn that general fund revenues could fall by 12 percent as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Oversight Board members noted that more than 70 percent of their proposed budget goes to education, public safety, health, economic development and pension payments, with pensions and education receiving the biggest slice at 20 percent each. In addition, the newly proposed budget includes $675 million in investments for things such as improving broadband access and increasing speed in certain areas, upgrading public hospitals, and creating scholarships to attract medical students to rural areas.
The central government budget has to be approved by June 30, as the new fiscal year begins on July 1.
-The Associated Press contributed to this story.
