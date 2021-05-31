The budget for the upcoming fiscal year introduced by the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) could complicate access to justice by slashing funds for the Judicial Branch and six entities under the Executive Branch linked to the defense of rights, according to the organization Ayuda Legal Puerto Rico -Legal Help Puerto Rico- (ALPR).

ALPR Executive Director Ariadna Godreau explained that the budget submitted by the fiscal entity before the Legislative Assembly —and which is echoed in the budget proposal introduced by Gov. Pedro Pierluisi— restricts access to justice, which is why she urged a proposal with a human rights perspective.

"The government has the responsibility of guaranteeing access to justice, which requires that the State not restrict this right and obliges it to organize the institutional apparatus in such a way that all people can access the judicial and other mechanisms necessary to claim fundamental rights," Godreau affirmed.

Likewise, Frances Vega Carrasquillo —director of the organization's public policy division—, said she is concerned over the negative impact the recommended budget could have on offices for the ombudsmen for women, patients, the elderly, and citizens, as well as for the Ombudsman for Persons with Disabilities and the Civil Rights Commission (CRC).

No Money for Ombudsmen

Godreau argued that these entities offer services for access to remedies and the defense of basic guarantees, which is why she understands that “the fiscal impact on these offices constitutes a barrier both in the scope of essential services and in the defense of rights and access to remedies."

She explained that the budget cuts prior to the Judicial Branch caused the postponement of the expansion of multiple access to justice programs, as well as the implementation of severe cost reductions and control measures.

The executive director stated that this branch of government cannot bear further reductions. "These cuts caused the closure of courts, many of them located in the poorest municipalities in the country," Godreau said.

Call for Gender Perspective

She also argued that the recommended budget for the Office of the Ombudsman for Women does not detail the items that are necessary to guarantee the effective implementation of the measures provided in the executive order issued by the governor that declares a state of emergency for violence against women. Godreau underscored the importance and need for a budget with a gender perspective.

Vega also reacted on this issue, explaining that the government budget reflects the government's priorities, so it must be sensitive to the needs of historically vulnerable populations, "particularly when it comes to a population affected by violence so deeply rooted in the culture —where it takes place— such as gender violence."

She emphasized that a budget with a gender perspective would help to distinguish between the needs for public goods and services required by women and to adjust to what is required for the provision of services to be equitable.

Regarding the Office of the Ombudsman for Patients, Godreau explained that the budget cuts it has experienced have affected its ability to hire staff and the quality of the services it provides, "to the point that 80 percent of its authorized positions remain vacancies and operates with 24 employees."