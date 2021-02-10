The Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico (FOMB) announced today that it reached an agreement in principle with several creditor groups to lower Puerto Rico’s debt to sustainable levels after a successful mediation process.
The agreement involves $35 billion in debt, including those of general obligation bonds and that of the Public Buildings Authority.
“Puerto Rico needs to put the debt restructuring behind it as soon as reasonably possible with an agreement that will be sustainable for Puerto Rico,” said the Oversight Board’s Chairman David Skeel.
“What we achieved at this point is a realistic proposal that will open a path to recovery from bankruptcy, and we informed the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico of our agreement. It is our goal to file a consensual plan of adjustment for the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico that includes as many creditors as possible,” he added.
The Oversight Board asked the court to extend the deadline until an amended Plan of Adjustment (POA) must be filed from February 10, 2021, to March 8, 2021.
“With the support of the court-appointed mediation team, we requested that the court grant more time to continue the mediation process, set down the agreed terms in a plan support agreement, and extend support for the agreement across a broad spectrum of creditor groups for a fair and affordable plan of adjustment that will enable Puerto Rico’s economy to grow and the people of Puerto Rico to prosper,” said the Oversight Board’s Executive Director, Natalie Jaresko.
