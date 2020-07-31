Press Release: Oversight Board Publishes Review of FY17 Audit Services Performed by BDO Puerto Rico
The Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico today made public the review of the fiscal year 2017 audit services performed by BDO Puerto Rico (BDO), as requested by members of the U.S. Congress.
Congressional representatives asked for the review to determine whether the integrity of any of the audits performed by BDO was impaired by alleged illegal activities of the firm’s former managing partner. The Oversight Board had selected UHY Advisors Inc. (UHY) to review services performed by BDO since 2016 for the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and several instrumentalities.
In this initial phase, UHY evaluated BDO’s audits of the fiscal year 2017 financial statements of the five government entities it audited. Those entities are:
• Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA)
• Puerto Rico Highway and Transportation Authority (HTA)
• Teachers Retirement System (TRS)
• Puerto Rico Automobile Accident Compensation Administration (ACAA)
• Puerto Rico’s Public Broadcasting Corporation (WIPR)
UHY did not discover any matters indicating that BDO’s integrity in any of the audits inspected was impaired or otherwise affected by the alleged activities of its former managing partner or the Commonwealth government’s subsequent actions. The full report is available on the Oversight Board’s website: https://oversightboard.pr.gov.
