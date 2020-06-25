The Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico (FOMB) announced today that it proposed to Gov. Wanda Vázquez and the Puerto Rico Legislature to replenish the Emergency Reserve that is part of the Certified Fiscal Plan.
FOMB proposed to appropriate up to $536 million from Government cash and previous year budget surpluses through a special appropriation to replenish funds tapped by the Government, including following Hurricane Maria, Tropical Storm Dorian, the series of earthquakes, and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“The Emergency Reserve will ensure that the Government has the necessary funds to help the people of Puerto Rico in case of natural disasters and other emergencies fast and effectively,” said FOMB Executive Director Natalie Jaresko.
She added, "the Emergency Reserve established in the 2018 Certified Fiscal Plan has strict rules that ensure the government can use the funds only for emergencies, not for other government expenses. The funds should be available when unexpected disasters strike to provide urgent relief to the residents of Puerto Rico.”
“Over the last 12 months alone, the Emergency Reserve provided direct assistance to people affected by the earthquakes, provided food and shelter, funded the temporary relocation of schools during the pandemic, and provided vital support to municipalities,” Jaresko said.
“Now, as we prepare for hurricane season, we can be assured resources will be available to ensure a swift response in case of need," the executive director added.
The Emergency Reserve is funded every year with a regular $130 million appropriation from the Government’s annual budget through Fiscal Year 2028. The Oversight Board’s proposed appropriations would replenish the $260 million contributions from fiscal years 2019 and 2020, and $276 million the Puerto Rico government used as emergency funding in fiscal years 2017 and 2018.
The proposed special appropriations, together with remaining unused funds from previous years and future Emergency Reserve contributions outlined in the Certified Fiscal Plan, would provide the government of Puerto Rico with a total Emergency Reserve of $1.7 billion in 10 years, in line with the International Monetary Fund’s definition of an adequate emergency reserve.
