After more than four years of service as a member of the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico, Judge Arthur J. González announced that he will be stepping down from his position at the Oversight Board effective today.
“Working at the Oversight Board alongside my fellow members has been a great honor,” said González, who was appointed to the Oversight Board by President Barack Obama on August 31, 2016 and served for longer than the originally designated three-year period.
“During the four years I have served on the Board, I have felt and seen firsthand the commitment of everyone involved in helping Puerto Rico move forward, not only by improving fiscal discipline and continuing our efforts to pull the Commonwealth and other instrumentalities out of bankruptcy, but by working first and foremost for the good of the people of Puerto Rico.”
The news comes as President Trump appointed Justin Peterson, a former Puerto Rico bondholder representative for the FOMB, to fill a vacancy. Law professor David Skeel has also been named as the new chairperson for the Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.