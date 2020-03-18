In light of the global coronavirus pandemic, the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) has given the Puerto Rico government to submit its revised and updated Fiscal Plan on April 15, 2020.
In a letter to Gov. Wanda Vázquez dated March 17, the Oversight Board said:
“Pursuant to the Government’s request for an extension of time to submit a revised proposed updated Fiscal Plan for the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and considering the Island’s current state of emergency, the Oversight Board agrees with the Government’s request.
"Accordingly, and pursuant to Section 201(d)(1) of PROMESA, the Governor shall submit a revised proposed updated Fiscal Plan to the Oversight Board on April 15, 2020. The Oversight Board was scheduled to certify an updated Fiscal Plan on April 30, 2020, but will determine, in its sole discretion, when to certify the updated Fiscal Plan given the uncertainty of the current situation.
“The Oversight Board looks forward to working together to certify the Commonwealth Fiscal Plan. We hope that the situation stabilizes as quickly as possible and that the residents of Puerto Rico stay safe. We remain at your disposition during these difficult times.”
Puerto Rico has been in an islandwide lockdown and curfew since Monday, March 15, as part of efforts to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.
