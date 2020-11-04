The Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico (FOMB) held last Thursday, Oct. 30, its 21st public meeting, featuring a new chairman and Board member, to discuss how to improve the island’s fiscal responsibility.
A major highlight at the event, which was live-streamed on the FOMB’s website, was new member Justin Peterson abruptly leaving the hearing over disagreements with the other Board members concerning the new Plan of Adjustment (POA) for the Puerto Rico government.
The members of the Oversight Board discussed the terms of a possible amended POA that would reduce Puerto Rico’s debt by roughly $35 billion, as well as other liabilities, based on projections that take into account the effect of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the island’s already weakened economy.
The proposal was to eliminate the junior bond structure of the Puerto Rico Sales Tax Financing Corp. (Cofina by its Spanish acronym) without consulting creditors. The FOMB began mediating with creditors last August, but to date has not yet reached an agreement to restructure the debt.
Peterson, the only Board member to have been designated under the Donald Trump administration, argued that “this structure is unfair, nonconsensual and was not made responsibly.” In his opinion, the structure would grant more money to bondholders that are already being paid, while affecting those who haven’t been remunerated throughout the fiscal entity’s debt-restructuring process.
He even denounced - in a fashion atypical of the Board’s usual proceedings in its hearings - that the other members “have never set their priorities,” soon after storming out of the live-streamed event and leaving the hearing without a quorum.
Following his departure, the official took to Twitter to clarify his position in three consecutive tweets.
“For the record, my decision to break quorum at today’s Puerto Rico FOMB meeting was entirely based on one member’s decision to dramatically alter the terms of a resolution on a modified plan of adjustment at the last minute. I believe that negotiations should precede [the] filing of any revisions to the Plan of Adjustment. Instead, a fellow Board member was proposing, at the last minute, an amendment to immediately file a proposed plan of adjustment, without first engaging in consensual negotiations. That’s unacceptable,” Peterson wrote.
“And unfortunately it is emblematic of the game-playing and secrecy that has plagued these negotiations. I will happily reconvene to vote on the original motion,” he added.
For the record, my decision to break quorum at today’s Puerto Rico FOMB meeting was entirely based on one member’s decision to dramatically alter the terms of a resolution on a modified plan of adjustment at the last minute. I believe that negotiations should precede filing...— Justin Peterson (@JPHusker_) October 30, 2020
Skeel Responds
David Skeel, the Oversight Board’s recently appointed chairman, defended the rationale behind the proposed amendment in the new POA.
“The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic of Puerto Rico is severe, and the terms of the potential amendments to the Plan reflect a new economic reality that we could not have foreseen in February when the earlier version of the Plan was filed,” he stated. “In my view, a Plan based on the features outlined today is the best hope for bringing the restructuring process to a conclusion and reducing Puerto Rico’s debt to a sustainable level.”
According to the other members, the amended POA would provide creditors with roughly $6 billion in cash, approximately $5 billion in general-obligation bonds, and a contingent value instrument (CVI) upward to $1 billion. The CVI is based on a portion of revenue from the island’s Sales & Use Tax (IVU by its Spanish acronym) if the tax collections exceed the estimates of the Fiscal Plan certified in May 2020.
The members contended that the CVI works to allay creditor concerns regarding various potential economic upside scenarios not incorporated into the Certified Fiscal Plan, a lesson taken during the pandemic.
Despite Peterson’s reluctance to the proposal involving Cofina, the Board did manage to vote and pass several other issues concerning Puerto Rico’s fiscal responsibility.
Noticeably, the members voted to approve several reapportionment requests by the government of Puerto Rico, such as the municipal government of Carolina’s request to issue $7 million of general-obligation debt under Section 207 of the Promesa law and to reapportion $4 million of unused loans part of the municipalities’ outstanding loans to build a medical center and a municipal parking building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.