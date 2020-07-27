The Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico has voluntarily dismissed its complaint to compel the Government of Puerto Rico to provide documents regarding the procurement and negotiation of contracts to purchase COVID-19 testing equipment and other medical supplies during the state of emergency.
The Oversight Board did so after receiving documents following the filing of its complaint.
On June 8, the Oversight Board filed its complaint seeking information on the multi-million-dollar contracts the Government entered into with Apex General Contractors, 313 LLC and others, to understand the processes under which these contracts were negotiated, procured, and approved in an effort to, among other things, increase the public’s faith in the Government contracting process and improve the emergency procurement process. Thefiling was necessitated by the Government’s failure to provide the requested documents after six letters and information requests by the Oversight Board.
“Only after filing the complaint did the Government make meaningful progress in producing the requested documentation,” said the Oversight Board’s Executive Director Natalie Jaresko. “Especially in emergency situations, the procurement process must ensure accountability, transparency, and efficiency. We will continue to review how these contracts came about and how the Government can improve its procurement process to protect the interest of the people of Puerto Rico.”
Based on its review of the documents now provided, and assurances by the Government to provide and assist with obtaining additional materials, the Oversight Board believes it has sufficient information to evaluate the contracting process and provide recommendations for improving the procurement process.
Given that this action was necessary to spur compliance, however, the Oversight Board is prepared to recommence litigation should that prove necessary.
Based on what the Oversight Board has learned thus far, it is clear there is much that can and should be done to improve the Government’s procurement practices generally and especially during emergencies. The Oversight Board will make the result of its review of the contracts and the Government’s procurement process public when it is completed.
