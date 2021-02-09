Puerto Rico Rep. Edgardo Feliciano, of the Popular Democratic Party (PDP), filed a bill that seeks to increase the minimum wage gradually, just as U.S. President Joe Biden's own plan to increase the federal minimum to $15 an hour was deemed unlikely to become law.
During a press conference, he explained that companies that have a gross income greater than $1 million must make a first adjustment of $2.25 on December 1, 2021, until they reach a base salary of $15 an hour in 2025.
Meanwhile, companies that have a gross income of $500,000 to $1 million must make a first adjustment of $1.25 on December 1, 2021 and successively, until reaching $15 an hour in 2028. He acknowledged that an increase of the minimum wage would affect small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which is why he proposes a gradual raise.
"Today we are filing this measure in the hope of doing justice to our workers. After the approval of the labor reform, the working class suffered a mortal blow to their labor rights. We have been talking and analyzing the issue of increasing the minimum wage for years and we understand that it is time to take action," Feliciano asserted.
