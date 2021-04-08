Omar J. Marrero, executive director of the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF by its Spanish acronym), announced the open call for the entity's José M. Berrocal Summer Internship, a space of working and learning that promotes research and the professional development of college students majoring in law, finance, economy, and accounting.
The mission of AAFAF's Summer Internship is for the selected students to acquire theoretic and practical knowledge through their participation in fiscal and economic projects spearheaded by the public agency. The internship will take place from June to July 2021.
In addition, it will help broaden the knowledge of these young professionals in areas such as the management and restructuring of public debt and the processes of Title III of PROMESA, finance, economics, accounting, economic development, and other disciplines related to government administration.
"At AAFAF, we want to contribute to the development of talented university students by providing them with leadership tools in the professional field. The Summer Internship offers them an integrated work-study experience. Our goal is to help prepare university students who are committed to serving Puerto Rico from any professional setting in which they work in the future," Marrero said.
The application period to be considered for the Summer Internship is from April 8 to May 14, 2021.
Requirements
Eligible students are those at the undergraduate level and graduates in the disciplines of law, finance, economics, and business administration. Eligible undergraduate students are required to have a minimum of 48 approved credits.
All students must demonstrate a grade point average of 3.00 (GPA 3.00) and be fully bilingual in Spanish and English. Ten students will be selected to participate in the internship.
Interested students who meet these requirements must access the online application through the AAFAF website www.aafaf.pr.gov, under the “Job Opening Announcements” section.
