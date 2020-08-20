With just over one month before the U.S. Census Bureau closes off its process to collect information for the 2020 Census, only 32 percent of Puerto Rico residents have filled out the questionnaire, a Census spokesperson informed.
Giselle Laffitte, spokesperson for the entity’s operations in Puerto Rico, explained that data collection has increased slightly, but an overwhelming majority have yet to provide information that will be crucial for the island’s economy and recovery. "The latest data revealed that we were at 32 percent [response rate," she said.
The Census originally intended to undergo this process until October 31, but the schedule tightened. Now, this phase of the federal agency’s operations will be carried out until September 30.
“We are currently beginning the third Census operation, which is a follow-up due to lack of responses. It means that the people who have not answered the questionnaire or who have to verify the address again, from July 30 to September 30 we will be going to all these homes to verify the addresses; and to those who did not respond, verify if it is a household that is inhabited by people or not. So, we are doing that operation right now and we are doing it every day, including Saturdays and Sundays, until September 30,” Laffitte told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
She explained that the Census usually verifies addresses prior to beginning the formal phases of reaching out to residents. However, because Puerto Rico was affected by natural disasters and the current COVID-19 pandemic, the entity merged that process with the operation of delivering the questionnaire.
As previously reported by this paper, there are three ways to fill out the 2020 Census questionnaire: online, via phone call, or through mail. Residents should be receiving the package that includes the questionnaire in print with a paid-for postal stamp that can be delivered to the included address, as well as a numerical code to access the Census online or by phone.
This correspondent asked if those who have not received this package can fill out the questionnaire online or by phone and if their answers would be deemed official even if they lack the provided ID. However, she warned that residents who filled out the questionnaire either through these means or after a visit by a Census official might be visited afterward to confirm that the address information is accurate.
Moreover, she urged housing complexes like condominiums and urbanizations with private access to let in Census officials to their grounds, pointing out that it is required by federal law.
“That is required by federal law. What happens is that there are places here, such as the Condominium Association, and there are associations that have state laws that do not allow visits by people who do not reside in those areas or who are not going to visit a private resident. And, well, we have had those situations every day, where the Census officials have suffered that situation where they are not allowed to enter and their work is affected… we want to reach 100 percent of Puerto Rico,” she said.
The official stressed that filling out the 2020 Census is critical to ensure that Puerto Rico receives adequate federal funding for future events, which will help boost the island’s economy and recovery and reconstruction efforts. If fewer people and housing are listed, the island would receive fewer allocations than it would require for these purposes.
“The improvement of Puerto Rico’s economy depends on this operation and that is why we want all of Puerto Rico to be counted so that these services and aid reach our population. If we count less than there are people because people do not allow themselves to be counted or do not allow us entry, the effect is devastating in the next 10 years,” Laffitte stated.
“It is a lot of money that Puerto Rico would lose for all services, especially now for health, which we need so much — more hospitals, more services. The Census is going to help that money arrive and arrive properly. That is what we all have to tell each other, and understand that this is totally confidential, that the objective is [to boost] the economy and the planning of our economy in the next 10 years,” she added.
At the time of this writing, the top 10 municipalities with the highest Census participation rates are: Guaynabo (38.2 percent), Bayamón (37.1 percent), Hormigueros (36.6 percent), Toa Alta (35.2 percent), Caguas (35 percent), Coamo (34.3 percent), Sabana Grande (34.2 percent), Carolina (33.9 percent), Camuy (33.4 percent), and Gurabo (33.1 percent).
However some municipal participation rates are as low as 15.9 percent, as is the case of Culebra. This data is available at: https://censo.estadisticas.pr/node/463
To fill out the Census even if you haven’t received the package, visit https://my2020census.gov/ or call 844-418-2020 (English), or 844-426-2020 (Spanish).
