The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (Prepa) informed that 16,569 residential, commercial and industrial clients have opted to generate their energy while remaining on the public utility’s grid.

Per THE WEEKLY JOURNAL’s request, Prepa Deputy Director Jaime López said that by Jan. 2020 the island’s primary energy supplier had 17,241 distributed generation (DG) systems interconnected with its electricity grid at transmission, sub-transmission and electrical distribution voltages with an aggregate capacity of 212,204 kilowatts (kW). Of these, 16,407 belong to residential clients, which represents 100,990 kW of aggregate nominal capacity.

These numbers closely mirror the estimate provided by several experts who participate in the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) of the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau—a plan developed by Prepa through Act 57-2014, meant to improve the system’s reliability, efficiency and transparency.

However, López acknowledged that Prepa does not have a record of the clients who have chosen to remain off-grid in favor of fully sustainable energy. Although current clients have that option, some experts warn that accomplishing this transition would not be financially advisable to some due to equipment costs. Moreover, clients with interconnected DG systems could receive financial compensation.

As previously reported by this paper, Prepa offers the Net Measurement Program in which clients who generate an energy surplus can export it to the utility’s grid and receive a credit in their monthly electricity bills.

López stated that to receive these monthly credits, “it is essential that the client is interconnected with the authority’s electricity grid and that they comply with the requirements established in the current regulations.” The statutes, Regulations 8916 and 8915, are available at www.aeepr.com.

Asked if there has been a growing trend toward energy generation among clients, López asserted that DG interconnection with the public electricity grid has shown “accelerated growth, particularly since 2014.” However, after Hurricanes Irma and Maria made landfall in Sept. 2017 the growth has been slower.

“In reality, this [slower growth] is attributed to several factors, among them: problems in the DG register system for some months after the onslaught of the hurricanes, executive orders from the central government that allowed accelerated DG interconnection to manage the impact of these hurricanes—these DG were later registered as clients entered in the Net Measurement Programs—among others,” the official said.

Leaders of the solar energy and storage industry had affirmed to this paper that they had seen a noticeably larger demand after the hurricanes and the seismic activities that devastated the southern region of the island last January.

Patrick J. Wilson, president of the Solar and Energy Storage Association of Puerto Rico (SESA), had stated that this growing tendency indicates that in 10 years roughly 100,000 homes would have their own energy generation systems. THE WEEKLY JOURNAL asked whether the public utility had made a similar study and if its numbers concur with Wilson’s.

“As part of the IRP, in July 2018, the Authority protected the number of clients with DGs… the variance of the projection of clients for the year 2019 compared to real clients was -10 percent, so we understand that Mr. Wilson’s number… can be optimistic, unless market conditions change, such as the access and cost of technology,” López said.

This projection was contemplated in Prepa’s restructuring support agreement (RSA), which has been filed before U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who is overseeing the island’s debt restructuring process under the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act (Promesa). The RSA contains a highly-debated “solar tax” that would burden clients with DG systems.

THE WEEKLY JOURNAL inquired as to whether this measure would discourage clients from choosing to generate their energy and, if not, if the Authority would be able to collect enough revenue to make up for a possible loss of customers.

“No. We believe that there will be several factors that will impact the consumer’s decision of installing their DG, including financial and environmental [reasons], access to capital, new technology, etc. Prepa’s costs and benefits will rely largely on the energy demand projections included in the IRP estimates, which in turn consider the generation combination,” the official responded.