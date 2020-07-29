Faced with the challenge posed by the pandemic for participation in the upcoming electoral events, in combination with the historical absence of information and the voters' general lack of knowledge about the candidates for elective positions, Espacios Abiertos (EA) presented QuienMeRepresentaPR.com, 2020 elections edition, reported CEO Cecille Blondet Passalacqua.
For there are almost 700 candidates, candidates running for 158 seats in the primaries and general elections. That is without counting the 888 seats that represent the municipal legislatures of the 78 municipalities that vary in size from 4 to 14 municipal legislators. The offer of applicants almost quadruples the available seats.
Blondet explained that starting today and until the general elections in November, residents will be able to know the platforms of state and municipal hopefuls through the portal.
Geolocation technology allows users to enter their address or postal code, to identify, according to their place of residence, the district where they must vote. Then, from their mobile phone, tablet or computer, the user will have in one place information about all the candidates who will appear on the ballot papers in their district, under the insignia of the five parties certified by the State Election Commission (CEE by its
Spanish acronym) or by independent candidacies. This detail of information on the candidates provided by the tool is not available through the CEE.
EA's collaborative alliances with other non-profit organizations will provide new layers of information to the portal and will facilitate access and navigation for voters who are interested in exercising their right to political participation. Through direct links on the portal, users can access the educational platforms and campaigns that have been developed for the 2020 elections:
- ParaVotar.org - offers information on the registration process, voter registration, etc.
- Proyecto 85 - promotes greater participation of women in elective and executive positions within the government that tends to better reflect the representation of women.
- Voto con Conciencia - educational campaign of the Puerto Rico Psychological Association.
- TuVotoNoSeDeja - educational campaign of ACLU Puerto Rico and those currently working with the evaluation of the legislative history of incumbents.
"As if the COVID-19 threat was not a sufficient challenge, the primaries process can be intimidating due to the wide range of applicants. In August, voters will have between four and six different ballots to select a total of 14 to 17 candidates. On the other hand, the primaries in principle offer the opportunity for the electorate — armed with information — to select the best candidates for the November ballot. Those who best represent the majority," Blondet said.
"The political participation of citizens goes hand in hand with the exercise of democracy. Furthermore, it is a human right recognized by the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights. As a general rule, Puerto Ricans and residents of the island actively participate in electoral events. However, while many intervene in the selection of their representatives and rulers, every four years, few participate in the activities of formation and construction of government policies the rest of the time," she added.
