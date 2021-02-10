Given the lack of access to public information on government contracts, the non-profit organization Sembrando Sentido created Contratos En Ley (Contracts In Law), a free digital platform that monitors and evaluates public contracting processes in Puerto Rico.
The organization seeks to avoid the waste of hundreds of millions of dollars of public funds due to corruption and inefficiency in the hiring processes.
ContratosEnLey.org is the first tool in Puerto Rico that centralizes, integrates, and facilitates the search of millions of data on contracts and public contractors in a single platform. In this way, it provides "transparency with claws to monitor government contracting processes," said Issel Masses, executive director of Sembrando Sentido.
“Sembrando Sentido decided to focus on public procurement because that is where the highest risk of corruption is. According to the global parameters of loss of funds due to corruption, in Puerto Rico we could be losing between $740 million and $3.1 billion annually thanks to deficiencies in public procurement," Masses reported.
The executive director of Sembrando Sentido explained that, until now, overseeing contracting has been a draconian challenge because the government of Puerto Rico has over 30 digital portals with information on contracts and contractors, "whose data tends to be poor in quality, incomplete, is not integrated, and is in unfriendly formats for analysis."
“This labyrinth of incomplete information makes it difficult for citizens to know and monitor government contracts. That is why we took on the task of creating this platform," assured Masses.
Through the Law Contract Finder, citizens can easily find out the profile of companies and individuals that have been government contractors since 2016, including a list of their public contracts, the government agencies that granted them, the amendments to the contracts, and characteristics of the contractors that detail if they are political donors, among other data.
Contracts In Law also has an Evaluator, who studies public procurement processes including the legal framework, current policies, their implementation and results. Thus, it offers recommendations based on the findings of its evaluations.
The first report of the evaluator presents an analysis of the public audits of the Comptroller's Office between 2016 and 2019, which revealed that the majority are concentrated in the Executive Branch and the municipalities. Furthermore, the study identified that over 45 percent of the Office's reports are related to non-compliance in the public procurement and procurement processes, exceeding $166 million in losses.
Juan José Jiménez, public policy analyst at Sembrando Sentido, said that “it is important to remember that all government purchases and contracting must be aimed at ensuring and strengthening the services that the government offers to citizens. The funds for public contracts represent health, education, family support, road repair services, among many others. That public money cannot be lost because that affects the ordinary citizen, everyone. Negligence and corruption in public procurement and contracting simply mean fewer services for the people."
Sembrando Sentido is a non-profit organization that aims to advocate, develop and maintain robust, transparent, responsive and inclusive public procurement processes at the state and municipal levels. Masses founded the organization after a professional experience of more than a decade in international public policy, working from Washington with the World Bank, and collaborating with organizations such as the Organization of American States and the United Nations.
She has also collaborated with governance best practice projects in the U.S. mainland, Egypt and India, and is currently involved in projects in Botswana, Zimbabwe and South Africa. After Hurricane María, she decided to return to Puerto Rico to contribute from the Third Sector, and improve governance in times when multimillion-dollar funds are expected for the reconstruction and recovery of the Island.
The Contract in Law tool may be used by citizens, academics and journalists interested in transparency in public procurement, as well as the government itself.
Sembrando Sentido also collaborates with the League of Cities to make information on construction projects in Coamo and Toa Baja transparent, Masses said.
This Thursday, February 11 at 2:00 p.m., Sembrando Sentido will offer a Webinar to present Contracts In Law on the Facebook page of Filantropía Puerto Rico, sponsor of this digital tool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.