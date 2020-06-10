Thousands of working-class mothers are adrift since, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they do not have care centers available to leave their minor children while they work.
Given this situation, San Juan Sen. Miguel Romero, filed the Joint Resolution of the Senate 566 (S.R. 566) that addresses this situation faced by working mothers, which proposes to grant reasonable job accommodations to custodial parents whose children are 14 years old or less.
“The limited reopening of the economy at the local level does not represent that the emergency has ended. Despite the fact that several sectors have already received authorization to resume operations, for the moment the start of day care services is not in sight. Aware of this reality, we are working on a measure that will authorize the reasonable accommodation for employees who meet the criteria established by the legislation, thus allowing them to fully carry out their responsibilities during these times of emergency," Romero said.
S.R. 566, co-written by Sen. Wlliam Villafañe, details that the reasonable accommodation options could be remote work, schedule adjustment or any other agreement that the employer establishes with the employee and that, in turn, is not onerous for the company's operations.
As part of the protocol, the employee requesting the accommodation must provide the employer with the documentation or evidence that their minor child was enrolled in a care institution prior to the pandemic. Likewise, it must justify the lack of availability of the facilities. It should be noted that the legislation will be in force until the state of emergency decreed by the executive is null and void. The measure presented by Romero and Villafañe would also apply to fathers who have custody of their children aged 14 or younger.
According to Census data, by 2018 there were more than 170,000 single mothers in Puerto Rico whose children were minors and who were active in the workforce.
